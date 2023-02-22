Ever since Janine Carter made clear her intention to have Mick declared dead and his shares sold, Linda (Kellie Bright) has faced the potential of selling the Vic or having a new business partner.

It seems that Linda Carter has a surprise buyer in mind for Mick’s shares of the Queen Vic in EastEnders .

Two prospective buying parties have emerged in the form of Linda’s best pal and former Vic landlady Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) or the Panesars, led by Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) and Suki Kaur Panesar (Balvinder Sopal).

However, a conversation with Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) revealed that Linda is not particularly keen either way.

Patrick suggested that Linda go with "somebody who has the Panesars’ business acumen but somebody who’s not going to mess with the way you do things - somebody you can trust".

We later saw Linda making a phone call to a mystery person, saying: "I’ve got two offers on the table who are keen, but if you can't come up with the cash then I will ditch them and go with you."

She then said: "Well, just think about it, in a few months we could be running this place together."

So, who could Linda trust more than Sharon to be there for her but not interfere with Linda’s plans for The Vic?

Who did Linda Carter call to buy the Queen Vic in EastEnders?

There are a number of candidates for who Linda could have called...

Elaine Peacock (Maria Freedman)

Maria Freedman as Elaine Peacock in EastEnders. BBC

Of course, Linda is not the first landlady in her family, it’s in her blood!

Linda’s mother Elaine Peacock (Maria Freedman) is a landlady in her own right and Linda has worked extensively in her mother’s pub in Watford too.

Perhaps Elaine could be returning the favour and helping her daughter out.

Yet, we can’t imagine Elaine not wanting to interfere somewhat.

Or maybe it is another member of the Peacock family we are yet to be introduced to...

Lee Carter (Danny-Boy Hatchard), Nancy Carter (Maddy Hill) and Johnny Carter (Sam Strike, Ted Reilly)

Maddy Hill as Nancy Carter in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Of course, you have to wonder if Linda is relying mostly on her three absent children, though we are not sure which of them would have the money to buy shares of the Vic.

Even if Johnny is somehow finally a hot-shot lawyer, it remains to be seen how he could have the money to outbid the Panesars and satisfy Janine’s desires for money.

However, Linda could trust her kids to back her up, at least.

Shirley Carter (Linda Henry)

Linda Henry as Shirley Carter in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Linda’s former mother-in-law Shirley Carter (Linda Henry) has not always had the easiest relationship with her, nor has she covered herself in glory as a businesswoman, either.

However, the pair forged a strong bond in recent years and we do know that Shirley will be returning to the soap at some point.

Yet, a curveball was introduced when Shirley was revealed to have reunited with her other son Dean Wicks - the man who raped Linda.

Could Linda trust her again if Shirley reconciled with Dean?

Finally, where would Shirley be getting her funds from?

Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth)

Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth, right) embraces Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The head of the Beale family, Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) is successfully running all of her son Ian’s businesses and is with Rocky Cotton (Brian Conley).

Additionally, Kathy was there for Linda earlier this week when Dean reared his evil head in her life again.

Could this show of unity and support for Linda see Kathy become Linda’s business partner?

Kathy was always there for her best friend and Linda’s predecessor (and partial inspiration) Angie Watts (Anita Dobson), so maybe Kathy could be there for Linda too?

She’s basically a saint too (if you forget that decade when she had faked her death).

Alfie Moon (Shane Richie)

Shane Richie as Alfie Moon in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Additionally, Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) is a bit of a wild card so we're not sure how Linda could trust him as much as Sharon.

Alfie is not the most successful businessman either and is also short on funds to buy into the pub.

Either way, we think Alfie will be working in the Vic for the foreseeable and he does have experience as a landlord!

Max Branning (Jake Wood)

Jake Wood as Max Branning in EastEnders. BBC

Now, this would be explosive!

Max Branning (Jake Wood), Linda’s former lover and the father of Linda’s daughter Annie, could return to her life to help her dreams come true.

We’re sure Max would welcome the chance to re-enter Linda’s life, but considering she has hidden the fact they have a child together from him, we’re not sure she would turn to him in this situation.

Yet, Max has run businesses before, so maybe Linda could use this attachment to wrap him around her finger...

Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt)

Adam Woodyatt as Ian Beale in EastEnders. BBC

The Carters sold the Queen Vic twice before - but most recently to Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt).

Mick’s close friend bought the pub out of guilt for Sharon and she ran it for him as the landlady before she married him in an attempt avenge her son Dennis.

However, his departure in January 2021 saw him vanish and abandon his assets after he and Sharon confronted each other and ended their sham marriage.

Yet, could Ian return as a silent partner to help out Linda?

We know the potential for a comeback remains and his cameo for Dot Branning’s funeral in December has given us hope of a return - and perhaps even with his ex-wife Jane Beale (Laurie Brett) too!

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

