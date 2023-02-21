The BBC One soap shocked its fans on Monday night (20th February 2023) when a lock-in featuring six leading ladies from Albert Square flashed forward to Christmas Day 2023, showing that a mystery man had been killed in the Queen Vic by an unknown assailant and it's on Sharon Watts's wedding day .

Actress Kellie Bright has lifted the lid on the filming of EastEnders ' epic flash-forward.

Now, actress Kellie Bright, who plays Linda Carter on the BBC One soap, has revealed further details to presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby while appearing on This Morning on Tuesday (21st February 2023).

When questioned on whether she knows the identity of the dead body in the scene, Bright revealed that she did not, confirming that "we had a stand-in".

She also confirmed that the production filmed two versions of the scene, with Letitia Dean's Sharon saying the final line with different versions of "he's dead" versus "she's dead".

The broadcast version confirms that the dead body is a male victim, so who is he?

Meanwhile, Bright also made a note of the fact that Linda was sporting a split lip in the scene, suggesting she is the victim of violence herself in the upcoming storyline.

Speaking about the storyline previously, Bright revealed: "I think we’re all really excited to be in it together. We’ve very quickly formed a WhatsApp group called ‘The six’, because that’s what Chris Clenshaw said he’d been referring to us as in the offices before people knew.

"What I love is, obviously I get to work with Tish [Letitia Dean] a lot which is fantastic because I love her, but I don’t actually get to work with a lot of the other actresses very much at all so I’m really pleased about that, although I don’t actually know how much interaction we are going to have over the next year."

Bright added: "Obviously, I know it’s going to culminate into a story that involves us all but I think the threads leading up to that are all our individual stories."

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

