EastEnders star Kellie Bright reveals 2 flash-forward scenes were filmed
The victim could have been a woman!
Kellie Bright has dropped some tantalising teasers around the EastEnders flash-forward to Christmas 2023.
The dramatic instalment aired last night, and revealed there will be a Christmas Day death - and six women could be behind it.
All we know so far is that the victim is a man, but as for their identity, that's anyone's guess.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
But according to actress Bright, she only just discovered it was a man on the floor after revealing that two outcomes were filmed!
"When we filmed it, they had Tish [Letitia Dean] film it two ways - 'he's dead' and 'she's dead'," Bright said.
She added: "There'll be lots of red herrings."
Speaking yesterday about who she thinks the victim is, Bright wondered if it's someone we haven't met on the show yet.
"I’ve got a feeling, I had a very strong feeling, or more of an idea that the victim was going to be a really big player in this show and I’ve slightly changed my mind, and I think it might be someone who is not in the show yet. A character that we’re yet to meet," she divulged.
As for whodunnit, Bright admitted: "Well, I mean this is all guesswork on my behalf, but in my mind, I haven’t done it. But that is just based on nothing other than what I think or felt when we were filming it.
"If I had to put money on it, I don’t think it’s me and I don’t think it’s Di [Diane Parish]. I also think it could be a group thing, with the women all protecting each other but who knows, they could be protecting Linda!"
EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.
Read more:
- EastEnders cast: Who is joining, leaving and returning to the soap?
- EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw spills epic Christmas flash-forward secrets
- EastEnders' Diane Parish on Christmas whodunnit: "I'm really scared it's me"
- EastEnders' Lacey Turner predicts "accidental death" in Christmas whodunnit
- EastEnders' Balvinder Sopal on Christmas killer: "I would like it to be Suki"
- EastEnders' Letitia Dean on flash-forward mystery: "I think it’s so open"
- Patsy Kensit wraps filming for her EastEnders role as Emma Harding
- EastEnders casts 'Allo 'Allo! legend Vicki Michelle in mystery role
- Who are Lola Pearce's mum and dad in EastEnders and how is she a Mitchell?
- EastEnders' Kellie Bright teases Linda Carter’s future after Mick exit
- EastEnders confirms diagnosis for Whitney Dean’s baby
- EastEnders star James Bye calls for answer to Ruby Allen mystery
- EastEnders exit for Dr Ash Kaur as actress Gurlaine Kaur Garcha departs
Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Soaps hub.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.