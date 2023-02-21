The dramatic instalment aired last night, and revealed there will be a Christmas Day death - and six women could be behind it.

Kellie Bright has dropped some tantalising teasers around the EastEnders flash-forward to Christmas 2023.

All we know so far is that the victim is a man, but as for their identity, that's anyone's guess.

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

But according to actress Bright, she only just discovered it was a man on the floor after revealing that two outcomes were filmed!

"When we filmed it, they had Tish [Letitia Dean] film it two ways - 'he's dead' and 'she's dead'," Bright said.

She added: "There'll be lots of red herrings."

Speaking yesterday about who she thinks the victim is, Bright wondered if it's someone we haven't met on the show yet.

"I’ve got a feeling, I had a very strong feeling, or more of an idea that the victim was going to be a really big player in this show and I’ve slightly changed my mind, and I think it might be someone who is not in the show yet. A character that we’re yet to meet," she divulged.

As for whodunnit, Bright admitted: "Well, I mean this is all guesswork on my behalf, but in my mind, I haven’t done it. But that is just based on nothing other than what I think or felt when we were filming it.

"If I had to put money on it, I don’t think it’s me and I don’t think it’s Di [Diane Parish]. I also think it could be a group thing, with the women all protecting each other but who knows, they could be protecting Linda!"

Lacey Turner as Stacey Slater, Balvinder Sopal as Suki Kaur Panesar, Kellie Bright as Linda Carter, Letitia Dean as Sharon Watts, Diane Parish as Denise Fox, and Gillian Taylforth as Kathy Beale in EastEnders. BBC

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.