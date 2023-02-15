Viewers know that Sharon grew up living in the pub with her adoptive parents Den (Leslie Grantham) and Angie (Anita Dobson), the BBC soap's original warring couple . She then helped run the place with first husband Grant Mitchell (Ross Kemp), before shocking on/off mother-in-law Peggy Mitchell (Barbara Windsor) by buying The Vic years later.

Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) eyed yet another return to the Queen Vic in tonight's EastEnders (15th February), in a bid to help best friend Linda Carter (Kellie Bright).

In 2020, Sharon reinstalled herself back behind the bar after a deal with Linda and Mick Carter (Danny Dyer), who sold the place amid Linda's battle with alcoholism. But the Carters got their home back the following year, and when they divorced, Mick went on to marry devious Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks).

Linda was at a loss over the situation as she told Sharon that Janine had the power to do so - as soon as Mick is declared legally dead. While we're not necessarily convinced that Mick is gone for good, he certainly won't be back any time soon, and Linda has come to accept that he lost his life.

As she struggled with this new dilemma, Linda and Mick's young son Ollie (Harry Farr) was upset as he explained to Sharon that they couldn't leave, otherwise how would his daddy find them? Sharon comforted Ollie as she promised that Mick would always be with them no matter where they were, and added that she also lived in The Vic as a little girl.

With Linda's only choice being to sell her half too, Sharon stepped in. She asked Linda if she would be willing to accept her as a business partner. Linda was thrilled and grateful as she suggested she could free up her shares in the salon so they could pool their resources.

Are we about to see an iconic new double act in The Queen Vic?

