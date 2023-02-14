When EastEnders released its latest trailer , featuring some of Walford's most iconic women, we knew something big was on the horizon. In the lead-up to the group getting together to ponder their pasts, Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) is left upset by a photo, leading Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) to console her.

Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), meanwhile, takes a chance on old flame Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters), but ends up regretting it. And Denise Fox (Diane Parish) looks to be contemplating an affair with Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara), while Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) pines for Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal).

However, Suki is busy with her husband Nish (Navin Chowdhry), as she declares war on Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley).

Read on for all your EastEnders spoilers from 20th - 23rd February 2023.

6 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Linda Carter's blast from the past

When Carly Wicks sends Linda a photo of Shirley Carter (Linda Henry) with Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo), the pub landlady is rocked to the core. Dean, of course, is the man who raped her some years ago - although he escaped justice. Shaken, Linda retreats from the prying eyes at the bar and breaks down in the hallway.

But Kathy, who understands her trauma all too well, spots Linda and tries to support her. Later, the pair discuss their experiences - but the question is, why did Carly think sending that picture was a good idea? And is Shirley happily reunited with her son despite his brutal crimes?

Amid her turmoil, Linda receives a counter-offer from Nish and Suki for Mick's (Danny Dyer) half of The Vic, leaving Sharon enraged as she confronts the couple. Linda ends up feeling torn over the sale, but it's Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) who helps with some wise words, leading her to make a secret phone call. Who does Linda get in touch with?

2. Sharon Watts is hurt by Keanu Taylor

There's passion ahead for Sharon and Keanu, as they meet in The Vic and have an encounter in the bathroom after a chat about their feelings. The flustered pair return to the bar, greeted by a sarcastic Denise as the fellow punters realise what they've been up to. But when Keanu then receives a voice note from Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) which hints at their Spanish liaison, Sharon is left heartbroken and angry at herself for letting her guard down. Sharon sends Keanu away, and he's devastated that he may have blown his chances with her.

As the week continues, Sharon focuses her attention on The Vic again, as she asks ex-husband Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) for advice on how to deal with Nish after discovering the two men did business together recently. But that's not the end of Sharon's drama with Keanu, as she bumps into him and hurls some home truths his way. Things take another turn, though, when Sharon talks to Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace), leading her to call Keanu to declare her love. Keanu awakes the next day and hears Sharon's message, and they put aside their differences and arrange a date. But will it be smooth sailing this time? Unlikely!

3. Denise Fox pursues Ravi Gulati

Denise and their husband Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) go for a drink at The Vic, but Jack is distracted as usual. When Ravi arrives, Denise feels awkward and kisses Jack to prove a point to both Ravi and herself. Jack leaves early due to work, and a drunk Denise makes a pass at Ravi. But Ravi doesn't want to take advantage of her in her drunken state, so he turns her down. Denise lashes out, so Ravi leaves - but as she looks to justify her feelings, she seeks advice from Sharon.

After an eventful night, Denise meets Jack and kisses him in eyeshot of Ravi again. Ravi then puts himself forward for Kim Fox's (Tameka Empson) livestream event in an effort to get closer to Denise, but she's left flustered so he withdraws from the event. Later, though, Ravi heads over to patch things up and asks Denise to spend the night with him at a hotel the following day. They're soon sharing a kiss in the alley of the pub, and Denise agrees to meet Ravi at the hotel. Will she sleep with him?

4. Walford's women unite

After the dramas of the day at the beginning of the week, the women of Walford have a lock-in at The Vic. They bond over their shared experiences and moan about the men in their lives. But it soon becomes clear that everything can change 'in a flash'. Not much is known about what unfolds on this dark night of soul-baring, but EastEnders' trailer shows the likes of Linda, Sharon, Suki, Kathy, Denise and Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) during a moment in time that leads to life-changing consequences for all. The morning after sees a hungover Sharon, Denise and Stacey wake up in the pub, where Kathy and Eve deliver them breakfast. But do they now all share a shocking secret?

5. Eve Unwin longs for Suki Kaur Panesar

Stacey tries to distract Eve from Suki and Nish by showing her the new coat she's bought for Lily (Lillia Turner). But it'll take more than fashion to help Eve, who struggles with her emotions and leaves the pub in turmoil. Eve was guilt-ridden when she recently helped Nish to stitch up Suki over the family empire; but Eve knows that Nish is controlling Suki, just as the latter had confided last year. Eve continues to watch from afar, before heading to the Minute Mart after another difficult situation unravels. Eve checks on Suki, but will Suki open up to her? Is there any hope for the pair to be together while Nish remains ever-present?

6. Karen Taylor vs the Panesars

Karen's money worries reach a new crisis point when Kat has to reduce her hours at the laundrette, while daughter Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris) is concerned about how long she can keep her job at the café. Well, as long as she's stopped giving tea bags the 'second squeeze', she may have a chance! Karen's week gets worse when a call distracts her while she's at the Minute Mart, causing her to walk out without paying.

Suki accuses Karen of stealing, and as a row erupts, Karen and Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths) vow never to shop at the Minute Mart again. The next day, however, Nish convinces Suki to apologise to Karen so they can protect their image with the locals. Will Karen accept what she has to say? And will matters begin to look up for the family?

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can visit Refuge for more information and contact 0808 2000 247 for support. Help can also be found at The Hideout and Rape Crisis.

