Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) made a huge mistake that may have destroyed her chances at happiness in tonight's EastEnders (10th February), as she betrayed Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal).

When Suki issued love interest Eve with another harsh rejection in last night's instalment of the BBC soap, Eve was left devastated. But she continued to work for Suki's controlling husband Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry), who had a plan up his sleeve.

Nish wanted to oust Suki as the primary owner of the family empire, so he drew up a contract for her to sign her assets over to their son Vinny (Shiv Jalota). With Eve tasked with getting Suki to sign the documents, she tried to warn Suki what Nish was up to. But, putting up a front as usual, Suki cruelly told Eve she wasn't interested.

Hurt, Eve lied that the contract she needed her to sign was merely insurance linked to the damage done to the Minute Mart the day before. Suki crisply signed the paperwork before kicking Eve out of her home, and Eve posted the contract.

Suki and Nish then hosted dinner for Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) and Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace), where Phil successfully played Nish into paying double his money for his chicken shops.

Meanwhile, in the launderette, Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) clocked that Eve was troubled. But the conversation moved on quickly when Karen vented about Sonia's temporary lodger Jed (Bradley Jaden), who she'd now discovered was a wealthy man and not as down to earth as she thought him to be. This led her to confide in Eve how she had also fallen for son-in-law Gray Atkins' (Toby-Alexander Smith) lies.

Karen remarked that every time her late daughter Chantelle (Jessica Plummer) had rowed with her, it wasn't really about her - Chantelle had been protecting her from the abusive Gray, who went on to murder her. Karen's words hit home for Eve, who realised that Suki had actually been pushing her away out of love, wanting to shield her from Nish.

Eve rushed to see if postman Howie Danes (Delroy Atkinson) could allow her to retrieve the posted paperwork, but he refused. By the time she sought out Suki, Suki had already found out what she had signed off on. Eve apologised and told Suki that she knew now that she was trapped.

But with Suki's way out of her marriage - her claim to the businesses - now lost to her, she blamed Eve, saying she never wanted to see her again. Yet after Nish manipulated Suki into a vow renewal, she stared longingly out of the window at Eve.

Will Suki be able to escape her situation?

