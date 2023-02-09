Ever since the arrival of husband Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry), Suki has given Eve mixed signals . It's clear that she truly loves Eve - but as Nish's controlling ways became more and more apparent, Suki has repeatedly pushed Eve away to protect her.

Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) hid her secret heartbreak in tonight's EastEnders (9th February), after rejecting on/off lover Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) yet again.

This week, Suki was furious when the oblivious Nish once again sought legal advice from former solicitor Eve, as he wanted to expand on the family empire - something which Suki had spent years building up without him.

Meanwhile, Nish became fixated on doing business with Phil Mitchell, but when he offered to buy the chicken shops through which Phil launders money, the latter wasn't so keen.

Read more:

Nish responded by ordering son Vinny (Shiv Jalota) to vandalise one of Phil's chicken shops; and was pleased when Vinny returned to the house in the dead of night after carrying out his task.

When Phil stormed over to confront Nish, Suki immediately provided him with an alibi, but the tension continued when Nish discovered that the Minute Mart had been trashed when a staff member closed up for lunch.

Steve McFadden as Phil Mitchell, Navin Chowdhry as Nish Panesar and Balvinder Sopal as Suki Kaur Panesar in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

While Eve offered to help with the clean-up, Nish informed Phil that he had made his point and suggested he join them for lunch, with Phil laughing in his face.

Suki vented her anger at Nish when she realised that he had roped Vinny into his scheming, pointing out that Nish was risking sending their son to prison. But Nish reminded her that, thanks to her, their two other sons, Jags (Amar Adatia) and Kheerat (Jaz Deol) had already been jailed, with Jags later being killed behind bars.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

As Nish harshly condemned Suki, Eve overheard his words. She returned to the Minute Mart to talk to Suki, commenting that Nish was tearing her down bit by bit. Suki maintained her composure, and pledged her commitment to her husband.

"It's like he's sucked all the fire out of you. The Suki I know wouldn't put up with this," said Eve. "Maybe you don't know me as well as you think you do," Suki replied.

As she went on to brand their time together a mistake, Suki declared: "You mean nothing to me," with Eve looking upset as she walked away. But Suki was shaken and tearful when left alone - will she and Eve ever get a second chance?

More like this

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.