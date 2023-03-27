When a good night for Kim (Tameka Empson) and Denzel (Jaden Ladega) takes a turn, the pair end up in a car crash - but will they both be OK?

And when the spotlight turns once more on Denise, will her affair with Ravi be exposed?

Elsewhere, there's a big week for Freddie, who faces some past demons.

Without further ado, read on for all your EastEnders spoilers from Monday 3rd - Thursday 6th April 2023.

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Will Denzel be OK after a car crash?

BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Denzel takes it upon himself to host a secret party while Kim and Howie are tied up at an awards do (where Kim bags "Influencer of the Moment" - what else?!). But when Kim is celebrating her win, she becomes distracted when she sees a booming party at the house and she heads to investigate with Howie. The disgruntled father very quickly shuts down the party and was furious with Denzel for doing something so reckless. But Kim is still buzzing off her win and decides to take Denzel for a celebratory drive in her car.

The happy moment turns to disaster, though, as they crash, with Denzel completely unconscious when Kim wakes. Mitch spots the accident and calls for the emergency services. While they can successfully get Kim out, Denzel is trapped. In the hospital, an emotional Howie tries to encourage his boy to wake up - but will he?

Denise makes a confession

BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

As Albert Square reels from the crash, Kim is joined at the hospital by Denise, but the pair are instantly at loggerheads when the former reveals the real reason she crashed the car. Denise panics over Kim's announcement, and decides to tell her everything. Will Kim shed light to the authorities?

Kim and Denise turn on Ravi

BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Ravi and Chelsea flirt up a storm as they grow closer, but Denise (and now Kim) are determined to split them up for Chelsea's sake. With the fresh knowledge of what Denise has been up to, Kim corners Chelsea and begs her to ditch Ravi, insisting he's no good. At the same time, Denise tries to get through to Ravi - but he always has the upper hand and promises he's going to take things to the next level. However, as Kim and Denise try to get them apart, Chelsea publicly supports Ravi. Has she made a bad mistake?

More like this

Chelsea sees another side to Ravi

BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

At the same time though, Chelsea has some doubts about Ravi, and after hearing from Stacey that he might not be the clean-cut man he portrays himself to be, she takes it upon herself to quiz him. Attempting to get a better understanding of him, Chelsea melts when Ravi talks about being a dad and what it means to him. That good sentiment doesn't last long, however, when Ravi kicks off at Nugget for taking Jordan to Denzel's party. Completely lashing out, Ravi goes way too far. Will this finally turn off Chelsea?

Ravi is arrested

BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Callum, who's fresh on the case of Ravi, is trying to have a quiet night at The Vic when he gets a call from work - and he quickly heads to Walford East to arrest Ravi! At the police station, Ravi is questioned by DC Webber, but he gives nothing away. When he's released, he heads to apologise to Nugget at No. 41, but has he got some explaining to do?

Freddie takes a stand

BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

It's a big week for Freddie, who finds himself in a bit of a pickle when he's double-booked on two dates - much to the amusement of Jean, Stacey and Harvey. It doesn't go too well though as he muddles up his dates, prompting Jean to question his intelligence. Freddie is uncharacteristically devastated as he reveals why that comment in particular would hurt him so much.

Feeling guilty, Jean gets in touch with Mr Hawthorne who agrees to speak with Freddie about humiliating him at school for his intelligence. As Freddie stands up for himself, will he get the closure he needs?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.