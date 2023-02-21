The tense instalment saw Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) wearing a wedding dress, surrounded by Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal), Denise Fox (Diane Parish), Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) and Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) as they surveyed a dead male character in the Queen Vic.

While EastEnders was busy serving up a Christmas twist 10 months in advance in last night's gripping episode (20th February), the BBC soap also confirmed the death of beloved character Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold) in its flash-forward scene.

Here at RadioTimes.com, we've been rounding up all the theories regarding just who has been killed, as well as the identity of Sharon's mystery groom. But we couldn't help but find another distraction along the way.

Lola was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour last year, after an unsuccessful operation left her with no other option than to have treatment to prolong her life. Viewers wept as Lola finally wed soulmate Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick), before breaking the news to young daughter Lexi (Isabella Brown) that she would not survive her cancer battle.

Now we know that Lola will have passed away by the time EastEnders airs its Christmas special, as a photo of her can be seen on the bar next to landlady Linda. This is something the show has done in the past when a mainstay has lost their life, so it's sadly safe to assume that Lola isn't long for this world.

It's only been a matter of weeks since a photo of the love of Linda's life, Mick (Danny Dyer), could be found in the very same spot as the locals mourned him after he was lost at sea and presumed dead. We're still not over Mick's exit, to be honest, and the loss of Lola is going to be just as tough to watch.

Kellie Bright as Linda Carter beside a photo of Lola Pearce on the Queen Vic bar in EastEnders. BBC

Lola and Jay, along with Lexi, are currently on their honeymoon, but will return next week with money worries. They will each ask Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) for help; but there's also the lurking presence of Lola's long-lost mum Emma Harding (Patsy Kensit) to deal with.

How will Lola's final weeks play out?

EastEnders is working closely with Brain Tumour Research and Macmillan Cancer Support on Lola's storyline, and you can find help and support by visiting their websites.

