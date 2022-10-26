Earlier in the week, Lola suffered a seizure and was taken to hospital . While she and boyfriend Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) waited for news, they got chatting to an elderly couple and, in heartwarming scenes, they told each other they couldn't imagine a future without the other.

Young Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown) secretly overheard a devastating conversation about her mum Lola (Danielle Harold) in tonight's EastEnders (26th October), as the rest of the family learned about her brain tumour.

But when the doctor finally arrived with the results of Lola's scan, the pair were shocked to hear that she had a tumour that could be cancerous. As Lola broke down, Jay promised her that they would fight whatever was coming together.

But as the BBC soap continued, Lola was resilient as the doctor returned with more news. He informed them that her diagnosis was cancerous, and that she would need to stay in hospital until her operation. Jay was upset, but Lola vowed to beat this, even as the doctor explained that the surgery may not be able to remove all the cancer.

Asserting that she did not have time to be ill, Lola insisted on being discharged, and the doctor advised against it - but made sure she understood she would need to come straight back if symptoms persisted.

At home, Lola lied to granddad Billy (Perry Fenwick) and Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) that she was fine following her night in hospital, while Jay felt uncomfortable with her decision to keep quiet.

But later in the Square, Lola took a turn for the worse as she stumbled, and Callum Highway (Tony Clay) and Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) helped Jay walk her home. Once there, Lola told Billy, Honey and Ben the truth - adding that she didn't want anyone else to know yet.

Ben and Honey were stunned, and Billy was distressed; but Lola promised him she would be OK - a promise that Jay knew she might not be able to keep. And what the group didn't know was that devoted mum Lola's daughter Lexi was hiding nearby, where she had heard every word.

How will Lexi cope with the news? And will Lola be honest with her about her illness?

