EastEnders’ Lola collapses with seizure as tragic storyline begins

Fans have known for some time that Lola is set to be diagnosed with a brain tumour , which is said to be the catalyst for the character’s untimely death. Until now, we’ve only seen hints of Lola’s illness as she appeared unsteady on her feet, as well as suffering from headaches.

Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) collapsed in tonight’s EastEnders (24th October) as she suffered a seizure, just as daughter Lexi (Isabella Brown) was due to go on stage at her pageant.

As the week began, Lola was busy preparing for Lexi’s special event, buying lots of accessories for her and hoping that she would be forgiven for keeping her reunion with Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) a secret. But as Lola presented the collection to Lexi, the youngster grinned cheekily, and Lola laughed as she realised that her daughter was simply winding her up!

BBC

Just as things seemed to be back on track, an accident led to Lexi’s dress ripping – and when the pair went to ask Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) for help, they found Felix Baker (Matthew Morrison) instead. Felix was able to repair the dress, and Lola was overcome with joy to see Lexi all dressed up and ready for the pageant.

Amid the preparations, Lola was also hoping to bring Lexi’s dad Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) closer to estranged husband Callum Highway (Tony Clay), but Ben was not in the most sociable of moods after being nagged by Lola not to be late, only to be informed by the police that his case against rapist Lewis Butler (Aidan O’Callaghan) had been dropped.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Thanks, you are now signed up to our Soaps newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

When Callum wondered whether he had forgotten about Lexi’s big day, Ben snapped, and Callum felt like he should stay away. Lola, ever the optimist, wasn’t going to take no for an answer after hearing how much Lexi missed Callum – and she persuaded him to attend after all.

As the family gathered to support Lexi, Lola told Lexi just how much she loved her – making what was to come all the more heartbreaking.

Ben was gearing up to tell Callum his bad news, only to be interrupted by Jay who was on Team Lexi duty, complete with sashes. Lola, meanwhile, stumbled and clutched her head in pain as she headed towards the toilets. Jay was concerned, but Lola assured him she was fine.

But as the group wondered where she was, the scene cut to Lola, who began to feel even more unwell as her hands started shaking and she fell to the floor. Alone and helpless, Lola suffered a seizure. Will Jay and the clan come to her aid?

And, as the coming episodes reveal the reality of her condition, how will Lola deal with her prognosis?

EastEnders is working closely with Brain Tumour Research and Macmillan Cancer Support on Lola’s storyline, and you can find help and support by visiting the above websites.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.