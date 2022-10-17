Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) and Callum Highway (Tony Clay) are soon torn away from the possibility of rekindling their marriage as they are caught up in the family drama.

It's the week fans have been dreading, as Lola Pearce's (Danielle Harold) heartbreaking exit story begins when she suffers a shocking seizure that leads to distressing news for her and her loved ones.

Meanwhile, Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Deol) takes drastic steps to expose Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) - but Ravi is busy plotting too. But Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) could be the one to lead Kheerat to the truth.

Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) is faced with two new housemates in Felix (Matthew Morrison) and Finlay Baker (Ashley Byam). Finally, Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) points the finger at Dotty Cotton (Milly Zero).

Read on for everything EastEnders from 24th - 27th October 2022.

6 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Lola is diagnosed with a brain tumour

Lola and Jay are shocked to hear she has a brain tumour. BBC BBC

It's the day of Lexi's (Isabella Brown) pageant, but her dress rips - and her mum Lola turns to Felix for help. But although this crisis is averted, there's soon a much more concerning matter to deal with when Lola suffers another dizzy spell in the bathroom where the event is due to be held. This leads her to have a seizure as she collapses to the floor.

Lola is found by boyfriend Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) and Lexi's dad Ben, who call an ambulance. Later, at the hospital, Lola has a CT scan; and the doctors reveal that she has a brain tumour that could be cancerous. Of course, we now know that this will turn out to be terminal, as EastEnders confirmed recently. How will her loved ones cope in the wake of this news?

2. New setback for Ben and Callum?

After an awkward encounter, the former couple are distracted by Lola's news. BBC BBC

Before her medical emergency, Lola is still determined to help reunite Ben with husband Callum. Ahead of Lexi's pageant, Lola invites Callum along. But Callum declines, having just had an awkward encounter with Ben in the Square that makes him decide he should keep his distance. But Lola perseveres, and manages to convince Callum to change his mind.

More like this

At the event, Ben is about to share some bad news with Callum, but they are interrupted by Jay, and it's not long after this that they find poor Lola. While waiting for an update on her health, Ben finally confides in Callum - but what does he have to tell him? And as Ben and Callum rally round Lola and Lexi, will they be united once more?

3. Kheerat acts on his suspicions of devious Ravi

Kheerat and Ravi have a violent showdown. BBC BBC

Kheerat's suspicions grow when Ravi informs him that Nina Gupta (Hersha Verity) has reported her husband Ranveer Gulati (Anil Goutam) missing. But Kheerat has no idea that this is all part of a bigger plan by Nina and a nervous Ravi to keep up appearances. Later, Kheerat offers to take girlfriend Stacey Slater's (Lacey Turner) daughter Lily (Lillia Turner) out for a milkshake with Ravi's son Nugget (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury). But Lily leaves when she realises that Kheerat merely wanted to chat to Nugget himself.

Stacey is furious with Kheerat as she clocks Lily's upset state, but he is too busy declaring that Ranveer is missing and confronting Ravi about it. Dad Nish (Navin Chowdhry) interrupts the argument, but Kheerat tells him he doesn't trust him. Stacey throws a drink on Kheerat for lying to Lily, witnessed by Ravi and Nina. Kheerat is later furious to learn that Ravi is with Stacey for a business meeting. Ravi helps Stacey with a drunk Eve, and he tries to kiss Stacey. She believes that Kheerat has been told what happened, and he lunges at Ravi in The Vic as a fight breaks out...

4. Eve could hold the key to the truth

Jean spots a curious message on Eve's phone. BBC BBC

Eve rows with Kheerat over her connection with his mum Suki (Balvinder Sopal), and they are interrupted by Stacey. But later, as Eve leaves a voicemail for Suki who is away in Mumbai, her message is cut off when her phone ends up being damaged. A helpful Jean takes the phone to Suki's son Vinny (Shiv Jalota) for repair work, but Jean is bemused to spot a message asking Eve to meet someone at the airport...

Kheerat offers both Eve and Stacey an apology, and Eve tells Kheerat that Ranveer tried to sexually assault Suki. This leads Kheerat to have a shocking realisation about the night of Ranveer's disappearance. Is he about to make the connection between Suki and what happened to Ranveer? And if so, will he realise that Ravi is manipulating his traumatised mother?

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

5. Can Felix and Finlay win over Whitney?

Whitney and Chelsea welcome their new housemates. BBC BBC

As Felix and Finlay move in with Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) and Whitney, Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) can tell that their uncle Mitch (Roger Griffiths) will miss their company. But the boys may have their work cut out with Whit, who is shocked to see them in the house when she arrives home from her time away.

She confronts Chelsea about not filling her in on the arrangements, but later gives Felix and Finlay a chance to stay. Whitney is soon flirting with Finlay, but things spiral and Felix organises a housewarming dinner to smooth the situation over. Felix is pleased to see relations thaw between Whitney and Finlay when they agree on some house rules. Will everyone be able to get along in the long-term?

6. Harvey accuses Dotty of stealing

EastEnders' Dotty (Milly Zero). BBC BBC/Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes

Rocky Cotton (Brian Conley) sees that mate Harvey is still missing daughter Dana (Barbara Smith), and Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) encourages Rocky to think of way to help him through it. At Peggy's, Rocky and Zack Hudson (James Farrar) persuade an awkward Harvey to chat to a few ladies. But when he hears Dotty badmouthing him, it knocks his confidence.

Dotty later tries to apologise to Harvey, but he ignores her, When his wallet goes missing soon after, Harvey is convinced this is down to Dotty; and he confronts her in front of Rocky and Kathy. Dotty denies stealing, and Harvey goes to the police. But is he right about Dotty, or has he made a regretful mistake?

EastEnders is working closely with Brain Tumour Research and Macmillan Cancer Support on Lola's storyline, and you can find help and support by visiting the above websites.

Read more:

EastEnders airs on BBC One on Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.