EastEnders' Lola keeps reunion with Jay secret ahead of sad storyline

In recent scenes, Lola's matchmaking efforts for Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) and Callum Highway (Tony Clay) ended up providing the backdrop to a heartwarming admission from Jay.

Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) will keep her renewed romance with Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) under wraps in the aftermath of their reunion in EastEnders .

Lola roped Ben and Callum into helping plan a birthday party for Jay, and Jay was less than enthusiastic about celebrating. But during the party, he revealed to Lola that she has always been the love of his life. However, their moment was interrupted when Lola was mistaken for Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) at Peggy's, leading to a trip to hospital for the character.

Jay (Jamie Borthwick) gives Lola (Danielle Harold) a gift. BBC

Lola's grandfather Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) later talked to Lola, encouraging her to take a chance with Jay. As Lola and Jay reminisced about the past, they shared a kiss and agreed to get back together.

In upcoming episodes, though, Jay is left feeling hurt after their night together. He is hoping that they can tell her daughter Lexi (Isabella Brown) about their reunion, but Lola isn't so keen. Later, despite this conflict, Jay gives Lola the gift of a necklace. But as the pair embrace, Lola worries that they may be spotted.

But is she right? And why is Lola so concerned about people seeing her and Jay together?

Sadly, Lola will soon have much bigger things to worry about. Earlier this year, EastEnders confirmed that star Harold would be leaving the show, with the popular Lola facing a terminal brain tumour diagnosis.

The news came just as, on screen, Lola was brutally dumped by an absent Isaac Baptiste (Steve Basaula). Now that she has found some happiness again, it's all about to be cruelly snatched away from her. Poor Jay hasn't had it easy, either, and Lola's death will break his heart.

Will Jay and Lola face what's to come as a solid, united couple? And is it too late for us to demand that EastEnders changes its mind about poor Lola's fate?

