6 EastEnders spoilers next week: Phil's big secret is under threat

Vinny Panesar (Shiv Jalota) questions mum Suki (Balvinder Sopal) over dad Nish (Navin Chowdhry) ; while Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) is up to his old tricks in the Square. And love could be in the air for former couple Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) and Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold). Will drama overshadow the romance brewing in Walford? Probably, but this is soapland, after all!

The Mitchells are about to face yet another dramatic week - is there any other kind for this clan? Phil (Steve McFadden) finds his status as a police informant could be exposed, while sister Sam (Kim Medcalf) will have her devious plotting uncovered. But there could be a brighter week on the horizon for Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden), as he and ex Callum Highway (Tony Clay) have a moment of closeness.

Here's all you can expect on EastEnders from 3rd - 6th October 2022.

6 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Will Phil's secret be exposed?

Phil's problems get worse. (BBC) BBC

Phil's guilt worsens over cousin Billy's (Perry Fenwick) predicament, and when DCI Keeble (Alison Newman) threatens to go after the rest of his family unless Jimmie is dismissed from defending Billy in court, Phil is forced to order Ritchie Scott (Sian Webber) to take her associate off the case. Billy is distraught to learn this news as Phil watches on, more guilt-ridden than ever. But Shirley Carter (Linda Henry) is suspicious when she spots Phil's subtle exchange with Ritchie.

Shirley follows Phil when he receives a summons from Keeble, and soon she's armed with incriminating evidence on him that she can use to her own advantage. Does Shirley now have the full picture about Phil's secret meetings, and will she ensure that everyone knows the one secret he is desperate to conceal as an idea forms? Well, that's not the only thing Phil has to deal with...

2. Phil learns of Sam's betrayal

Sam's lies are revealed! (BBC) BBC

Shirley also blackmails Sam over her scheme to topple Phil's empire next week. She demands more money for her silence, and threatens to tell Phil the truth. Sam calls her bluff, but this backfires as Shirley heads off to find Phil as promised. Shirl and Phil then run into Jonah Tyler (Mark Mooney), who is after Sam. Phil intervenes with a punch when Jonah turns violent, and Jonah issues a chilling threat to the Mitchells.

It's then that Shirley reveals all to Phil - Sam has been scamming him for months. Sam soon tries to defend herself, and explains all to Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace). But this leads Kat to realise that Sam was behind all the dangerous situations she and her kids were subjected to, and a fight breaks out. Phil kicks Sam out of the house, and things get worse for her when Jonah demands she pay him what she owes. He heads to Peggy's bar with two heavies to intimidate Sam, but mistake another blonde for the woman in question. Chaos ensues, but can the Mitchells survive this latest drama?

3. Ben and Callum reconnect

Callum and Ben open up to each other. (BBC) BBC

Lola decides to get Ben and Callum talking by helping Callum's nan Vi (Gwen Taylor) move out of her house, and she enlists Jay in her plot. Callum arrives to find Ben, Jay and Lola helping Vi, and it's not long before he and Ben clock that they've been set up. But they end up sharing a moment of closeness as they both admit they still very much have feelings for each other.

More like this

However, the pair are interrupted by Ben's SOIT officer, who has news on the case against his rapist Lewis Butler (Aidan O'Callaghan). But what has happened? Later in the week, Lola wants to organise a party for Jay's birthday, and she uses this as another opportunity to bring Callum and Ben closer as she insists they help out. Will they find their way back to each other, or is it just too soon?

4. Vinny quizzes Suki over dad Nish

Nish manipulates his son. (BBC) BBC

Suki is distracted by her blossoming romance with Eve Unwin (Heather Peace), and the latter tells Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) that she and Suki have kissed. Eve continues to worry about Suki's state of mind, though; while Stacey warns Suki not to hurt Eve or she'll expose their secret relationship. This causes Suki to be frosty with Eve - but Suki soon has other worries when son Vinny quizzes her about the family's relationship with imprisoned dad Nish.

Vinny hopes to get some answers from Suki, but what will she tell him? Later, he visits Nish and is left surprised by the warmth he shows him. Mish reminisces about old times, but Vinny is more concerned over why he's been invited. When he returns to see Suki, what has transpired? Will Suki open up about her husband's controlling behaviour?

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

5. Alfie is up to mischief

Linda isn't impressed with Alfie's antics. (BBC) BBC

Alfie's week starts with a few fibs to Kat as he takes their boys to a theme park while leading her to believe they're actually going to a museum! This backfires upon their return home, when son Tommy (Sonny Kendall) confesses where they really went. Alfie tries to defend his lies, but Kat is angry and storms out.

Later, Alfie tries to drum up business for The Vic by misleading the guests from Jay's party that the location has changed. But Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) knows what he's up to and tells Alfie that his antics won't be tolerated at the pub. Alfie won't back down, though - so what will he do next? And might Linda be won over by his charms, as EastEnders has previously teased?

6. Jay makes a confession to Lola

Jay makes a sweet declaration to Lola. (BBC) BBC

Lola's plans for Jay's birthday are at risk when he tells Ben and Callum that he doesn't want to celebrate this year. With Lola unaware, she forges ahead with the party while the two men wonder whether to burst her bubble. At Peggy's, Lola awaits everyone's arrival, but is unaware that Alfie has intervened. Ben and Callum struggle to convince Jay to get into the spirit of things and end up revealing Lola's surprise.

But as Jay and Lola chat, they share a moment when he mentions that Lola was the love of his life. Could this pair be about to reunite? They made a good couple once upon a time, but we're sadly all too aware that Lola is set to depart in the coming months, so the chance of a happy ever after is looking unlikely. Please don't get our hopes up, EastEnders!

EastEnders is working closely with Survivors Manchester on Ben's storyline. You can find help and support at https://www.survivorsmanchester.org.uk/ and https://www.survivorsuk.org/.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.