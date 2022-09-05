Keeble made a deal with Phil in exchange for his release from prison earlier this year, turning him into her informant. As a Mitchell, the very notion of grassing up his associates goes against who Phil is. But if he wants to keep his freedom and marry Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace), he has no choice.

Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) finally learned why DCI Keeble (Alison Newman) just won't leave him alone in tonight's EastEnders (5th September), as a flashback revealed her secret motive .

Faced with a photo of cousin Billy (Perry Fenwick), though, Phil was left confused over what Keeble could possibly want with him.

Cue a flashback to 1979, which explained everything. The trouble started when Phil's father Eric (George Russo) ordered Phil (now played by Daniel Delaney) and Grant (Teddy Jay) to accompany him on a job. Mum Peggy (Jaime Winstone) tried to stop Eric from taking her boys along, but Eric brutally put her in her place in a violent altercation.

Keeble gave Phil an ultimatum. BBC

With that, the Mitchell men took off, with Billy (George Greenland) also in tow. As they stole VHS recorders from a warehouse, they were confronted by a security guard; and Eric bellowed at Phil to rid them of this problem as he brandished a gun. The guard had a family, and Phil was not prepared to shoot - so Eric took over.

Phil and Grant escorted an injured Billy outside, while a shot rang out in the warehouse. Later, Phil, who had earlier been timid and reserved, confronted his dad over his callous crime. Eric decided a punishment was in order for failing to step up and for answering back, but Peggy stepped in. As she issued Eric with a threat after years of abuse from him, Eric grabbed her.

The tables quickly turned for nasty Eric as Phil threw some punches, with Eric weakly claiming that this was a lesson learned now that Phil had stood up to him. But elsewhere, another nightmare was unfolding.

A police officer visited a woman, explaining to a Mrs Keeble that her husband had just been killed. Behind her, a young Samantha Keeble appeared, overhearing the news.

As we were transported back to the present day, Phil questioned why Billy was Keeble's target. She told him that Billy was involved in a spate of robberies that included a murder, before revealing her father's name as the victim. Phil was left with a dilemma as Keeble issued an ultimatum - give Billy up, or go back to prison.

Phil knows all too well that his father is the one to blame, so will he betray Billy or protect him? And why exactly has Keeble chosen to focus on Billy?

