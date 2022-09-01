Who is Keeble's target as EastEnders sets up Mitchell flashback?

Phil has been working for Keeble as part of the deal that won him his freedom from prison - but Phil told fiancée Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) that he is actually trying to bring Keeble down . He knows that Keeble has an ulterior motive, and so she wants more than natural justice.

EastEnders has set up next week's big Mitchell flashback special , as tonight's episode (1st September) saw DCI Keeble (Alison Newman) hand Phil (Steve McFadden) a new task as her informant.

Tonight, he told Kat that the last contact on his list, Dodge, might just know something on Keeble. Kat was keen that Phil's mission didn't derail their upcoming wedding, and instructed him to get on with it so he could get the detective off his back.

Phil has become a police informant. BBC

In The Vic, Phil met with Dodge, who made some interesting observations. First, he pointed out that Keeble would soon be lining up for her pension. Phil advised the man to get out of the country fast, and Dodge quizzed him over Kat as well as estranged son-in-law and 'bent copper' Callum Highway (Tony Clay).

Dodge concluded by warning Phil that with Keeble, things are "always personal", so he should look after his fiancée.

Phil arranged a meeting, and Keeble soon arrived. She confronted him over the fact that all the contacts on the list she had given him were mysteriously abroad. But Phil challenged her, suggesting that she never really wanted to arrest any of them anyway. As he asked her who - or what - she was really after, Keeble gave Phil an envelope, and as he opened it, he looked startled and confused.

Keeble delivered another threat about his freedom, before demanding he tell her everything he knows. Phil refused, but Keeble was in full control, explaining that this was not a simple request.

Who does she want Phil to inform on? It must be someone he knows and is unquestionably loyal to - so does that mean this person is a member of his own family? Could it be something to do with Kat, or is it someone that viewers haven't yet been introduced to?

There's not long to wait to find out, as EastEnders airs its highly anticipated flashback instalment on Monday 5th September.

