Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) and Zack Hudson (James Farrar) are left shattered next week after news about their unborn baby. How will they cope with this heartbreaking situation? Meanwhile, the controlling Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) tightens his grip as wife Suki (Balvinder Sopal) and Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) may have their secret love revealed.

Another local could be facing the same fate, as Denise Fox (Diane Parish) is troubled by a discovery over Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara), while Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold) and Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) return from their honeymoon with concerns.

Elsewhere, Howie (Delroy Atkinson) and son Denzel Danes (Jaden Ladega) must come up with a plan to get Denzel out of a tricky situation.

Read on for all your EastEnders spoilers from 27th February - 2nd March 2023.

6 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Whitney and Zack are left devastated

Shona McGarty as Whitney Dean and Zaraah Abrahams as Chelsea Fox in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

As he and Whitney head to the hospital to find out the results of her tests, Zack tries to remain hopeful. But the pair's world collapses when their baby is diagnosed with Edwards' syndrome. Zack is heartbroken in the aftermath and can't face returning to the hospital with Whitney - but his half-sister Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) offers words of encouragement that see him have a change of heart and make his way there to be by Whit's side.

Later, Whitney is broken as she pushes her loved ones away, while Zack has a heart-to-heart with Eve that implores him to be there for the mother of his child. He comforts Whit, assuring her she is not to blame for their baby's condition. How will they deal with this tragic news, and what does the future hold for the pair?

2. Nish's jealous rage

Navin Chowdhry as Nish in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Nish tells Suki that a change in schedule means he has brought their marriage blessing forward to the end of the week. Suki tries to stall, insisting this is too short notice, but Nish dismisses her words and forges ahead. When a tap breaks at the house, Suki is forced to call Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths) for help. What unfolds is a surprising heart-to-heart as the two confide in each other over the stresses of family life. Softened, Suki offers Mitch a permanent job as a handy man for the Panesar's tenants - but Nish is watching nearby as Mitch leaves.

More like this

Nish later accosts Eve to asks her to pick up Suki's wedding outfit - oblivious to Eve's love for his wife. He then invites Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) to the ceremony, leaving both her and Suki awkward after their previous history. Then, a jealous Nish makes a call to son Ravi after Mitch accidentally reveals his job helping Suki with the tenants. A furious row soon erupts between Nish and Suki after she hears him talking to Ravi about Mitch - but that's not the end of the drama...

3. Someone hears Suki and Eve's secret

Eve (Heather Peace) and Suki's (Balvinder Sopal) secret could be exposed in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Viewers know that, although she won't admit it, Suki's heart lies with Eve. But as her husband's coercive control continues, she has pushed Eve away to protect her. As Eve and Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) re-open the bap van thanks to a loan, Stacey ends up arguing with Eve when the latter agrees to drop everything to help Nish with the wedding. Stacey's fury leads her to threaten Suki that she'll expose her secret if she doesn't start treating Eve with respect.

Nish invites Eve and the Slaters to the blessing, and Eve is torn over whether to attend. Despite their row, a nervous Suki assures Nish that he is the only man for her. But when Eve heads to the Panesars to make one last attempt to win back Suki, their row is cut short when they suddenly hear the front door slam. Who is it, and how much did they hear?

The following day, as she gets ready for the blessing, Suki is paranoid over who was listening in on her conversation with Eve. Eve struggles with her feelings but ultimately attends the ceremony, much to Suki's horror. Will the day go as planned, or will someone drop a bombshell on Nish? Or might Nish already know the truth?

4. Denise's connection with Ravi exposed?

Will Denise (Diane Parish) be forced to confess to Jack (Scott Maslen)? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

After enduring a tense run-in with Ravi at the Minute Mart, a guilt-ridden Denise seduces husband Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) while he works from home. But she's left shocked when she spots a picture of Ravi on Jack's laptop and realises that her detective other-half is investigating the man she's been passionate with!

Denise begins to panic that her actions will be exposed, but Jack has an entirely different reason to go after Ravi as the week continues, when he and Denise learn that daughter Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd) overheard Ravi's promiscuous behaviour while she was spending time with Nugget (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury). Jack rages over the example being set for Amy, but as Jack sets off to have words with him, Denise offers to go instead. Smug Ravi tells Denise she's got nothing to worry about, but this only heightens her anxiety. Will Jack's police work reveal more than he bargained for?

5. Lola and Jay's request for Ben

Can Ben (Max Bowden) help Jay (Jamie Borthwick) and Lola (Danielle Harold)? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Newlyweds Lola and Jay return to Walford after their honeymoon, and when they separately seek help from Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) over their money issues, Ben continues to step up as he vows to help them both out. With Lola battling a terminal brain tumour, can Ben find a way to support the mother of his child and the man who has been like a brother to him?

It's also not been long since Lola met her long-lost mother Emma Harding (Patsy Kensit) - and she's unaware that Emma handed granddaughter Lexi (Isabella Brown) a secret message with her phone number. What sort of drama will this lead to?

6. Howie and Denzel's plan

Delroy Atkinson as Howie Danes and Jaden Ladega as Denzel Danes in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

When Denzel is shortlisted for The Walford Young Writers Competition, dad Howie is delighted and takes him and pal Nugget for a celebratory breakfast. But Denzel is embarrassed as he admits to Nugget that he stole the story from a TV show he watched with Amy, and he fears his lie will be obvious during his interview with the Walford Gazette. That's exactly what happens, and Howie's pride quickly diminishes.

But to save face in front of the journalist, he goes along with Denzel's false narrative, which leads the youngster to promise an extra interview with his grandparents, who he fibs are the inspiration behind his story. Howie and Rocky Cotton (Brian Conley) enlist the help of Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker) and Vi Highway (Gwen Taylor) to act as Denzel's grandparents for the Gazette, and the pair are an instant success as they impress the reporter with their 'love story'. When the reporter asks for a follow up interview, can Patrick and Vi pull this off alone?

If you’ve been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, visit Rape Crisis or call 0808 500 2222 for support. You can also visit Victim Support or NSPCC for help and information.

You can read more about Edwards' syndrome on the NHS website, or visit SOFT UK and Antenatal Results and Choices for help and support. You can also visit Refuge for more information and contact 0808 2000 247 for support. Help can also be found at The Hideout.

