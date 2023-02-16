A very important Monday episode is on the way for the soap as "everything changes" for six of Walford's leading ladies , but another has some important news next week too.

We may have an idea of what to expect from Christmas 2023 in EastEnders .

Spoilers for next week on the BBC One soap tease that Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) and Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) will decide to postpone their wedding plans until Christmas.

Joining her cousin Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) for a drink, Kat reveals that she is keen for the wedding to be moved and Phil approves.

All will become clear as to why Kat wants the move but does this mean we have a dramatic Christmas wedding to come?

Fans will recall that in the autumn of last year, Kat and Phil attempted to marry but ran into a number of obstacles.

One of the most prominent of these obstacles was the return of Kat's ex-husband and the father of her children, Alfie Moon (Shane Richie), who ended up stranded on a boat with Kat thanks to their children Bert and Ernie Moon.

A dishevelled Kat eventually made it to the church where she and Phil decided to postpone the wedding to a later date - and after Phil had shared a kiss with his ex-wife Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean).

In the time since then, Alfie pursued a reunion with Kat until deciding to give up on reconciliation with her in January after she chose to remain with Phil despite his feud with DCI Samantha Keeble (Alison Newman) resulting in herself and son Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall) being kidnapped.

Meanwhile, former love rivals Kat and Sharon also made up after Dot Branning's funeral and Kat will offer her advice next week on her future - including with recently returned former lover Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters).

Jessie Wallace as Kat Slater and Steve McFadden as Phil Mitchell in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

So, the stage could be set for a dramatic Christmas wedding in Walford - and it would not be Kat's first festive wedding either, having married Alfie at Christmas in 2003.

The pair also left Walford with a fairytale "happy ending" during Christmas 2005.

So, given that Christmas is such a significant time for Kat and Alfie, could this be the scene of a romantic reunion for the pair?

Also, what would that mean for Phil and Sharon and the recently returned Keanu? Maybe a return from Grant Mitchell for the wedding could only add further complications...

Fans will have to wait and see what lies in store!

