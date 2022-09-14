Alfie arrived back in Walford earlier this week and tried desperately to persuade Kat not to marry Phil. But his hilarious one-liners didn't change her mind, and an unplanned excursion on a canal boat led to Kat jumping into the murky water to get away!

The dramatic wedding day of Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) and Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) came to an end in tonight's EastEnders (14th September), as the nuptials were postponed thanks to Alfie Moon's (Shane Richie) antics.

Meanwhile, at the church, Phil was angry as he felt like a mug for waiting so long for his absent bride - unaware that the delay wasn't her fault. Alfie relented and offered to drive Kat to the ceremony, but Phil's ex-wife Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) was already reaching out to him, wanting her own reunion.

Alfie wants to win Kat back. BBC, Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Just as Phil opened up to her and the pair leaned in for a kiss, they were caught out by the vicar, who made it clear it was time to go. Then Kat walked in, and Phil was in no mood to listen to her as he sulked that she had been with Alfie.

Kat pointed out her damp wedding attire, adding that it hardly looked like she had been having a great adventure!

Over at The Queen Vic, the guests were amused by Mo Harris (Laila Morse), who was up to her old tricks placing bets on how the big day would end.

Alfie and Sharon, both quietly dejected, had a quick catch up: "I've got a brother," announced Sharon, to which Alfie replied: "Nice. I've got a boat."

Updates over, the pair arrived at the pub where Sharon was at least hopeful that Phil would not be marrying Kat at all. But when the bride and groom arrived, they revealed that the wedding was only off for now - they would be setting a new date.

Alfie made an impromptu toast and wished the couple well, despite his obvious heartbreak. However, Sharon's face betrayed her devastation over losing Phil once more.

Will Kat and Phil wed? Is it time for Sharon and Alfie to give up, or might their exes turn back to them after all?

