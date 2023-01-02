EastEnders’ Kat Slater and son Tommy viciously kidnapped by masked men

The latest twist comes amid the feud between Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) and a vengeful DCI Samantha Keeble (Alison Newman).

Kat Slater and her son Tommy Moon were kidnapped by masked men in tonight’s EastEnders.

Monday’s episode (2nd January 2023) began so well for Phil as he held court with the Mitchell family, convinced that he had all he needed to defeat Keeble after Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) provided him with all of the corrupt cop’s leverage and evidence of her corruption.

Despite the concerns of Billy (Perry Fenwick) and Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) that Keeble was still planning to send Billy to prison, Phil was convinced he had it sorted and also offered to pay for the wedding of Lola Pearce (Danielle Harold) and Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick).

Phil also made clear that he was done with Keanu after he admitted he wanted to be with Phil’s ex-wife Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) and raise their son Albie together, ordering him to leave the Square or be killed – and remained firm with Keanu’s mother Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley).

Later at Peggy’s, Phil finally explained the situation to a shocked Billy and confirmed he was safe from prison.

The pair got a shock when Keeble herself showed up at the pub and ordered Phil to hand over the gun and the incriminating audio recording, revealing that Keanu had told her everything about their plotting.

Despite his fury at Keanu’s latest betrayal, Phil refused to give in to Keeble as he made clear that she had lost everything she needed to avenge her father’s murder.

A furious Keeble stormed out and saw Keanu outside and made clear that both she and Phil were done with him and he will be killed now either way.

BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Meanwhile, it was clear that Kat (Jessie Wallace) herself was having doubts about Phil’s plan and confided in her ex-husband Alife Moon (Shane Richie) but he was optimistic about Phil’s confidence.

The biggest shock of all came, however, when Kat and Alfie were walking on the Square with their son Tommy Moon (Sonny Kendall) and a van sped by them and stopped.

Masked men emerged from the van, assaulted Alfie and then viciously seized a horrified Kat and Tommy and threw them in their van before speeding away.

Alfie was utterly horrified as the henchmen sped away. Has Phil pushed Keeble too far this time?

In tomorrow’s episode, Phil is furious after realising what Keanu has done and seeks to take matters into his own hands but is more panicked when a raging Alfie reveals what Keeble has done to Kat and Tommy.

The drama is only just beginning though as Keeble holds Kat and Tommy hostage at gunpoint…

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One.