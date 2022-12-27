Sam Mitchell was revealed to be hiding a secret link to Keanu Taylor in Tuesday's EastEnders .

However, now another twist for Keanu's comeback to EastEnders has been revealed and it concerns Phil's younger sister Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf).

In Tuesday's episode (27th December 2022), Sam was seen supporting brother Phil in his latest relationship dramas with fiancée Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) and also spied on both Kat and Phil's discussions with Keanu.

Sam was also seen feeling rather isolated and mocked for her singledom, whilst also having a spat with former and current flame Ricky Butcher (Sid Owen).

At the conclusion of the episode, Sam confronted Keanu about why he was still in Walford and he made clear that the two of them had a secret together from both of their times in Spain.

Keanu commented that he wasn't buying "this caring, sharing Sam stuff all of a sudden".

He then commented: "You weren't too bothered about Phil all them months ago, were you? Oh, hit a nerve have I? You really don't want Phil finding out about me and you in Spain."

As Keanu walked away, Sam was seen looking troubled as the EastEnders doof-doof kicked in.

So, did Sam and Keanu have a secret romantic affair in Spain while both were out of Walford?

Danny Walters as Keanu Taylor in EastEnders. BBC

It would be the latest betrayal from Sam where Phil is concerned. Since Kim Medcalf returned to the role of Sam earlier in 2021, a frustrated Sam has been scheming against Phil.

If Phil finds out that Sam had an affair or any form of connection with Keanu - the man he treated like a son before learning that he had been sleeping with Phil's wife Sharon, shared a child with her and then also was the father of his granddaughter Peggy Mitchell Jr. by daughter Louise Mitchell - then Sam should be worried!

Medcalf previously portrayed Sam from 2002 to 2005, with the role played on and off from 1990 to 2000 and then from 2009 to 2016 by actress Danniella Westbrook.

