Fans of the BBC soap were shocked earlier this week when Keanu reappeared after almost three years away . He fled after causing a whole heap of trouble and making an enemy of the Mitchells, thanks to his affair with Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean).

Keanu Taylor's (Danny Walters) secret motive was revealed in tonight's EastEnders (15th December), as he plotted to destroy Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) so he could stay in Walford for good.

Keanu had been in a relationship with Phil's daughter Louise (Tilly Keeper), and she gave birth to their daughter, named Peggy after her late grandmother. But Sharon also fell pregnant by Keanu, and named their son Albie. When Phil found out, he ordered son Ben (Max Bowden) to deal with Keanu, so Ben instructed Martin Fowler (James Bye) to kill him.

Letitia Dean as Sharon, Steve McFadden as Phil and Danny Walters as Keanu in EastEnders. Kieron McCarron/BBC

Martin couldn't go through with it, so a passing Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) helped him fake the Keanu's death! But after leaving, Keanu returned for revenge and kidnapped Ben's now husband, Callum Highway (Tony Clay).

All these events led to Phil having a rampage at the boat party, which caused the death of Sharon's other son Denny (Bleu Landau). Keanu then walked away for good - until now.

Tonight, he surprised thrilled mum Karen (Lorraine Stanley) and sister Bernie (Clair Norris), and had an encounter with son Albie, who was with his uncle Zack Hudson (James Farrar).

Sharon ordered him away, but she was clearly affected by Keanu's presence. At the Vic, Linda was shaken, having not seen Keanu since the night she intervened in his 'death'.

Meanwhile, Ben and Callum were also angry to spot him. Keanu didn't seem bothered about what he'd done to Callum as Ben squared up to him - but Callum pleaded with his husband to let it go.

Ben remarked to Keanu that he was now done with cleaning up his dad Phil's mess, and he left the pub. But Karen was concerned about Phil hearing of her son's return, and grew suspicious when Keanu seemed calm and collected. He admitted that he was up to something, but wouldn't say what - and it wasn't long until we found out more.

Keanu had a secret meeting with DCI Keeble (Alison Newman), who is currently using the absent Phil for her own dodgy gains. As she approached Keanu, he said he knew she was trying to take down Phil - and he wanted in.

Will Keanu destroy Phil so he can stick around, or will Phil get to him first?

