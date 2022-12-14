The character, played by Danny Walters, made a surprise return to the Square in a recent episode after more than two years away.

EastEnders has given fans a first look at Keanu Taylor 's reunion with his mother and sister in upcoming scenes.

A preview of what's ahead for the character hints at Keanu's desire to reunite with son Albie, whom he shares with Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean).

The two had an affair between 2018 and 2020, resulting in the birth of Albie. However, the former lovers aren't on the best of terms at the moment after she blamed him and Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) for the death of her eldest son Dennis (Bleu Landau). This happened when Walters returned for the 35th anniversary of EastEnders.

In the new clip, Keanu speaks with his mum Karen (Lorraine Stanley) and sister Bernie (Clair Norris) about Albie. He asks them when they last saw him, adding: "Do you think she'll let me see him?" referring to Sharon.

"I mean, she's got to, hasn't she?" he continues, while Karen and Bernie exchange worried looks.

Will Keanu and Sharon reach an agreement?

