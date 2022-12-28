Fans learned that the pair had a prior relationship when they were in Spain in the previous episode.

Sam Mitchell and Keanu Taylor were caught in a steamy clinch by Phil Mitchell in EastEnders on Wednesday.

In Wednesday night’s episode (28th December 2022), a suspicious Sam (Kim Medcalf) followed Keanu (Danny Walters) to a meeting with DCI Samantha Keeble (Alison Newman).

After seeing this, Sam visited Phil (Steve McFadden) to warn him about Keanu and Keeble, unaware that this was all part of Phil’s plan.

Phil warned Sam off and said he would handle it but she realises he probably already knew about it as he told her to leave.

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Keanu later snuck into Phil’s and revealed that he had been unable to obtain incriminating evidence on Keeble, which prompted anger from Phil who warned Keanu that he wouldn’t let him be with his kids if he failed.

Meanwhile, Sam fobbed off her ex-husband and current love interest Ricky Butcher (Sid Owen) as she dressed up for a “business meeting” at Peggy’s.

It was later shown that Sam had called Keanu to meet her at the club as she recalled their “electric” fling in Spain, which included sunset watching and skinny-dipping.

Sam claimed that she was lonely and no longer had any love for or loyalty to Phil as she appealed to ignite their romance.

Pouring drinks for them both, Keanu remained defiant but then the pair shared a passionate kiss as Phil walked in and he was fuming.

Tomorrow’s episode will detail Phil’s furious reaction to Sam and Keanu’s fling but will it be the end of his alliance with Keanu? And will Sam be exiled by her brother from the Mitchell family once more?

Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) and Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) in EastEnders. BBC

Additionally, as New Year approaches, Ricky will be assessing his future in Albert Square. Will Sam be tempted to leave with him when he offers her the promise of a new life in Germany?

Kim Medcalf returned to the role of Sam earlier in 2021 having previously portrayed Sam from 2002 to 2005, with the role played on and off from 1990 to 2000 and then from 2009 to 2016 by original Sam actress Danniella Westbrook.

Meanwhile, actor Danny Walters made a surprise return to his role as Keanu earlier in December and subsequent twists saw it revealed that he was back for former lover Sharon Watts and their son Albie, working with scheming DCI Samantha Keeble and then also double-crossing her with his old rival Phil Mitchell.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

The Christmas double issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.