Having felt sidelined by Jack for some time, Denise has been enjoying the attention of Ravi , who has repeatedly made a play for her. Although she has resisted, Denise has been confiding in him over her marital woes, and Ravi invited her to his place for Valentine's Day.

Denise Fox (Diane Parish) found herself locked in a passionate embrace with Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) in tonight's EastEnders (14th February), after being let down by husband Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) again.

Opting to focus on her actual relationship, Denise made a special breakfast for herself and Jack - but he was too busy to join her, leaving her feeling deflated once more. Later, Ravi brought son Nugget (Juhaim Rasul Choudhury) to the salon to apologise to Denise's stepdaughter Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd) for his recent behaviour, and Ravi was filmed for Kim Fox's (Tameka Empson) livestream, where he spoke passionately about love.

Denise suggested that she and Amy have a girls' night in, but Amy explained she was going to a friend's. Little did Denise know that thoughtful Amy had actually insisted that dad Jack make an effort for Valentine's Day, and so he arrived at the salon with flowers, revealing his plans to wine and dine Denise.

While she was getting ready at home, Ravi showed up in an attempt to woo her, but Denise and Ravi were forced to hide when Jack brought Sam back with him to pick something up for son Ricky Jr (Frankie Day).

Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) checks out Jack's Valentine's gift for Denise. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Overhearing their conversation, Denise was heartbroken when Jack told Sam that he wouldn't have bothered celebrating the occasion, but that Amy had made him do so.

As Jack and Sam left the house, Ravi comforted a tearful Denise, and the pair kissed passionately. Is this just the start of a long-running affair?

