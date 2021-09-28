6 EastEnders spoilers for next week: Honey blackmails Suki and Dotty’s mum arrives

Suki Panesar (Balvinder Sopal) slaps Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) when she reveals their illicit kiss, only to end up blackmailed over her part in her son’s murder.

Advertisement

Dotty Cotton (Milly Zero) is horrified when her estranged mum turns up unannounced, will she blow her big secret? Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris) accuses Rainie Highway (Tanya Franks) of being on drugs and Martin Fowler (James Bye) hits hard times.

Here are all your EastEnders spoilers for 4th – 8th October 2021.

Honey threatens Suki

Still embarrassed by that clumsy kiss, Suki continues to give Honey a hard time at work and her employee is fed up of being punished for rejecting her. Confronting her boss only makes it worse and people start to question why the pair have fallen out so spectacularly, seeing as they were skipping off to art classes together not that long ago, and Hun tells boyfriend Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) that Suki made a move.

Word reaches a stunned Kheerat Panesar (Jaz Deol) leaving Suki mortified at being the subject of gossip, so she denies everything and slaps Honey for revealing her saucy secret. In retaliation, Honey finds her inner Mitchell and turns the tables on spiteful Suki, threatening to reveal her part in son Jags’s death if she refuses to acknowledge the smooch…

Get all the latest soaps news and views direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for soaps and receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Dotty’s mum arrives

We’re still getting our head around the revelation that Rocky Cant (Brian Conley) is actually Dotty’s uncle and is posing as Sonia’s dad so him and his niece can fleece Ms Fowler for Dot’s cash, and now someone else is about to join the Cotton family reunion – Sandy Gibson (Martha Cope), Dotty’s mum. We briefly met her over a decade ago when Dot discovered she had a granddaughter, but the intervening years have not been kind and volatile Sandy’s presence immediately causes tension.

It’s clear she’s not exactly mum of the year, as she turns up at the club completely hammered and starts hurling abuse at her daughter. There’s clearly some issues. Rocky is worried the game could be up and is quick to warn Sandy not to blow his and Dotty’s cover, can she be trusted to keep quiet? And why has she come to Walford?

Martin clashes with Peter

Martin had it all – the glamorous wife, the big posh house, designer furniture, tasteful black and white prints of Audrey Hepburn on the wall. Now it’s all gone and he’s forced to go cap in hand to cousin Peter Beale (Dayle Hudson) begging for work, who channels his miserly father as he forces Mr Fowler to slog his guts out at the chippy.

Humiliated at the downgrading of his lifestyle, and regretting crossing Ruby, Martin moans to Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) who reassures him he’s doing whatever it takes to provide for his kids. He cheers up when Zack Hudson (James Farrar) plays a prank on bossy Peter by deep-frying his tablet, but how can Martin get out of the mess he’s in?

Bernie and Rainie’s drug showdown

Since Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) spread those vicious lies that Rainie Highway (Tanya Franks) was back on drugs, Bernie has been worried for the welfare of the baby she’s carrying and the surrogacy arrangement is on shaky ground.

Concerned Bern asks Rainie to do a drug test to put her mind at rest and Mrs H is anxious the sleeping tablet she took the night before will make it look like she’s back on crack, and when Bernie sees her chatting to strung-out Sandy she thinks she’s scoring a fix. Rainie does the test, but can she convince Bernie she’s clean?

Elsewhere on EastEnders

Advertisement

The breakdown of the Butcher-Baker marriage gets nasty as Tiffany Butcher-Baker (Maisie Smith) tears into Keegan Butcher-Baker (Zack Morris) for freezing their joint bank account, then tries to take her half of the stall which could leave him with no income. Keegs decides he needs some time away from the Square and plans to go and stay with big brother Keanu, so does this mean he’s given up on trying to win back Tiff?

After the racist attack and interference from Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman), the romance between Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) and Dana Monroe (Barbara Smith) is still in ruins. Lovesick Bob is desperate to make amends and approaches his ex with a peace offering, but she ignores his attempts to wipe the slate clean and he’s left more upset than ever. Then Bobby finds another way to make himself feel better…