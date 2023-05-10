Linda put herself in quite a tricky position when she agreed to let best friend Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) buy into the pub, while doing the same with Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry). But Linda was secretly doing a deal with a third interested party, and once Mick's (Danny Dyer) death certificate came through this week, Linda chased up the money.

Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) made her grand entrance at The Queen Vic in tonight's dramatic EastEnders (Wednesday 10th May), shocking her daughter – and new business partner – Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), who had no idea she was en route.

Unfortunately, her attempts to own up to Sharon were delayed when Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) let slip about the death certificate, leading Sharon to kindly join Linda in explaining to her young son Ollie (Harry Farr) that his daddy was never coming home.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Later, Nish dropped by with some associates, hoping to impress them with his new investment. But Linda took him and wife Suki (Balvinder Sopal) aside and privately told him that she had had another buyer in mind for weeks, and so she was not selling to him. When Nish assumed this to be Sharon, Linda replied that she preferred not to say.

Eventually, Linda revealed to Sharon that they wouldn't be going into business, as it was a recipe for disaster that may ruin their strong friendship. Sharon was confused as Linda added that she had another buyer, lying that this development had only taken place that very morning.

Back in the bar, Nish made a point of toasting to the new owner, before Sharon told him that she wasn't involved. When Nish referenced Linda's explanation that she had been talking to another investor for weeks, Sharon called her out for deceiving her, before furiously claiming she should never have trusted "a drunk, or an ex-drunk".

More like this

Linda chose to let this comment go, pleading with Sharon to keep their friendship intact. But Sharon was in no mood to listen, and their row was interrupted when the glamorous Elaine emerged from a taxi and made her way into The Vic, declaring to a stunned Linda that it was time the place met its new Queen!

Will this be the start of an iconic new partnership? And can Linda make amends with Sharon?

Read more:

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.