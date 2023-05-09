Lola Pearce-Brown's (Danielle Harold) health takes another devastating turn next week, just as Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) tries to make up for his recent behaviour. Lola's husband Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) sets out to give her a magical day amid the tragedy.

This article contains discussion of brain tumours which some readers may find upsetting.

Elsewhere, Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) makes her mark in Walford as she gets to know the locals, while Martin Fowler (James Bye) offers support to ex-wife Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner).

Also, Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) realises that it's time to tackle her building anxiety after recent events.

Read on for all your EastEnders spoilers from 15th -18th May 2023.

6 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Ben makes amends with Lola

Callum persuades Ben to make amends in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Following the events at Kathy Beale's (Gillian Taylforth) party, which saw her troubled son Ben lashing out through exhaustion, his husband Callum Highway (Tony Clay) manages to convince Ben to make amends with Lola.

Ben promises to be there for their daughter Lexi (Isabella Brown) when dying Lola is no longer able to, and it looks like the family are back on track as they face up to Lola's short future together. But there's a distressing development on the way for the unwell mum...

2. Lola hears heartbreaking news

Jamie Borthwick as Jay Brown and Danielle Harold as Lola Pearce-Brown in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

At a leaving party for Lola at the salon, she quietly heads outside as she becomes overwhelmed. But it's not long before Denise Fox (Diane Parish), Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) and Kathy realise that Lola is missing, and they panic when they can't locate her.

Jay and Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) join the search, and Billy finds a confused Lola on the floor outside the gym. At home, Lola's speech and mobility is impaired, leaving her panicked, and she later wakes up in hospital feeling weak as Jay, Ben and Billy stay by her side.

There, Lola is told that her palliative chemotherapy treatment hasn't worked, leaving her and her loved ones shattered.

3. Jay whisks Lola away to the seaside

Jay takes unwell Lola to the seaside. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

In the wake of Lola's news, Jay is determined to boost her spirits as he breaks her out of the hospital for a day filled with fun, taking her to the seaside. Lola sees a ruby necklace that she wants to buy for Lexi's 16th birthday in years to come, and Lola and Jay share a heart-to-heart at the sea front.

As their day out comes to an end, the couple are stopped from leaving by a police officer and shopkeeper, and it soon transpires that Lola has stolen the £60 necklace. Will Lola be arrested when she's in such a fragile condition? How long does she have left to live as her illness worsens day by day? Prepare for an emotional week for the fan-favourite character.

4. Elaine plots against the locals

Harriet Thorpe as Elaine Peacock in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

After her arrival coincided with The Queen Vic bar being trashed, Elaine helps her daughter Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) deal with the fallout – but when Elaine appears unfazed by a ruined photo of Mick (Danny Dyer), Linda is upset.

The locals, however, are charmed by Elaine as she hands out free drinks, with Linda becoming more and more irritated with the way her mother is changing the running of the pub. Elaine is convinced that the Panesars are behind the break in and has a run-in with Vinny (Shiv Jalota).

After a chat with Eve Unwin (Heather Peace), who confirms that Nish (Navin Chowdhry) is n0t to be trusted, Elaine plans to take the family down. Eve later tries to persuade her to drop the vendetta as Linda doesn't need the stress, and Elaine shares a heart-to-heart with Linda over losing Mick as they vow to support each other.

Alone, Elaine makes a secret call to a mystery man who she hopes will move into the Vic – and let's not forget that we've already had our first glimpse of who this might be!

As the week continues, Elaine saves the day at Lola's party by providing a karaoke machine, and she bonds with Ben. But it's bad news for Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) as Elaine wants rid of him at The Vic, with his lateness adding to her annoyance.

Alfie tries to use his charms to win her over with a cocktail night, making a special drink for Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) and Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) to toast to the late Peggy (Barbara Windsor). Kat subtly tries to stick up for Alfie, but will Elaine have a change of heart?

5. Martin supports a stressed Stacey

James Bye as Martin Fowler and Lacey Turner as Stacey Slater. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The Slaters' money issues continue to spiral out of control and the bailiffs arrive to clear Stacey's house. Martin tries to help her, but Stacey insists she can handle things herself.

Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier) spots her looking dejected and comes up with a money-spinning idea for the bap van. Stacey is thrilled with his successful efforts, but she's soon distracted by an offer related to her Secret Cam work. Stacey continues to dismiss Martin's efforts to help as she considers what to do about Secret Cam, and asks Eve to look after the van – only for Eve to catch Stacey all dolled up! Will she come clean?

Stacey soon has other worries when she and Martin learn that daughter Lily (Lillia Turner) is bullying a girl at school, but they eventually find out that her behaviour was influenced from the bullying Lily is suffering herself. Martin takes struggling Stacey for a picnic in the park, and the pair share a heart-to-heart.

Without knowing it, Martin gives Stacey the encouragement she needs to deal with her ongoing dilemma. What will she decide?

6. Kim seeks help for her anxiety

Kim has been struggling for weeks.

Kim's anxiety has been a cause for concern since her role in the car crash that nearly killed Denzel (Jaden Ladega), and next week she forgets to hire the karaoke machine for Lola's party. Later, struggling Kim insists that young daughter Pearl (Arayah Harris-Buckle) must go to the hospital after she's sick.

Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) notices that Kim is behaving erratically, and she steps in to examine Pearl and encourage Kim that it's time to seek help for her mounting anxiety. Will Kim find the support that she needs?

For information, help and support on matters associated with Lola's storyline, head to Macmillan Cancer Support or Brain Tumour Research.

