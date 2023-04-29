Partridge portrayed the much-loved Christian Clarke on the BBC One soap from 2008 until 2012 before making guest appearances from 2014 until 2016.

Actor John Partridge has revealed he would return for a guest appearance on EastEnders if Roxy Mitchell returned full-time.

A key component of Christian’s time on Albert Square was his friendship with the equally fun-loving Roxy Mitchell (Rita Simons).

Sadly, Roxy was killed off in 2017 but Simons reprised the role earlier this week in an imagined interaction with her character’s on-screen daughter Amy Mitchell (Ellie Dadd).

However, some fans continue to live in the hope that the character could someday make a full-time return.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com while discussing his upcoming role in the Netflix docudrama Queen Cleopatra, John Partridge revealed his verdict on the prospect of a full-time resurrection for Roxy Mitchell and whether Christian would have to reunite with her for another night out.

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"Well, listen, they’ve done it before," commented John, "they’ve risen people from the dead before so you never know, do you?"

"I think if Rita did make a miraculous recovery, I do think that for Christian it would be his duty to have one final rock 'n' roll. I think he would have to come back from Birmingham, he’d have to leave his retail job in the Bullring [shopping centre] - I’m pretty sure that’s where he is, probably working for Jo Malone or The White Company in the Bullring - living his full retail fantasy."

However, despite his love of the idea of a reunion between best pals Christian and Roxy, Partridge did admit that he felt that there was a "shelf-life" to the characters but as an actor, there is the old saying "never say never".

Christian Clarke (John Partridge) and Syed Masood (Marc Elliott) in EastEnders BBC

Yet, the actor added: "I tell you what though, I can still rock that vest. Don’t get it twisted, Christian can still rock a tight pair of jeans and a vest, even at 52!"

So, while we won’t be seeing Christian Clarke back on Albert Square soon, John Partridge can next be seen as the historical titan Gaius Julius Caesar in the upcoming Netflix docudrama Queen Cleopatra.

Be sure to check RadioTimes.com in the coming days as John and co-star Adele James discuss the series that is already generating a great deal of conversation.

Read More

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.