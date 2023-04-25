Meanwhile, Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) is concerned for Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) and aims to take the pressure off his shoulders, while it could be decision time for Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) and Denise Fox's (Diane Parish) marriage.

Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) ends up in danger on the day of son Albie's christening next week – will he make it out alive? Plus, Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) is suspicious of Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) as events take a dark turn.

Also, Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) feels let down on her birthday, Janine Butcher's (Charlie Brooks) fate is revealed and the locals plan for the upcoming coronation.

Read on for your EastEnders spoilers from Monday 1st – Thursday 4th May 2023.

7 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Keanu is arrested at Albie's christening

Keanu's day goes from bad to worse after taking another dodgy job. BBC

On the morning of Albie's christening, Keanu is reminded by Ravi that the latest delivery job promises big money for them. Torn, Keanu's nose is later put out of joint by the flash gift that Martin Fowler (James Bye) and Zack Hudson (James Farrar) have bought Albie – leading Keanu to make an excuse to meet Sharon and co at the church.

Ravi passes on the details of the job, telling Keanu that he'll be transporting drugs in white goods. Keanu is delayed getting to the christening, so he parks the van outside and rushes into the church. But mid-service, the vehicle's alarm goes off and he and Sharon head outside to check, where the police are waiting to arrest Keanu for intent to supply.

Sharon is left reeling, while Keanu's mum Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) demands that Sharon takes action to help him. A shocked Sharon eventually calls a solicitor, as Karen claims that Keanu wouldn't touch drugs. The two women defend Keanu to the locals, while Ravi panics over just how wrong the plan has gone.

After Keanu calls Sharon, explaining it's not what it looks like, DS Barnes offers him a way out if he informs on those higher up the chain. Keanu is later released, and ends up in a confrontation with Ravi...

2. Sharon threatens Ravi

Sharon issues a threat to Ravi. BBC

Ravi demands to know whether Keanu grassed, but Keanu insists he didn't. After a secret phone call, though, Ravi finds Keanu again and takes revenge. In the aftermath, Keanu is found by none other than former rival Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden), who calls an ambulance as a distraught Sharon arrives on the scene.

At the hospital, Sharon tells Phil she's sure that Ravi is responsible for what's happened to Keanu, but Phil isn't convinced. Karen lays into Sharon for forcing Keanu into crime to keep up, but Bernie Taylor (Clair Norris) points out that Keanu is mixed up in things they don't know about.

Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) sees a confrontation between Sharon and his son Ravi, and realises he is the attacker when Sharon threatens to report Ravi to the police. Nish condemns Ravi for risking his freedom again, just as the police arrive at Walford East. Will Ravi pay for his actions? And will Keanu survive the harrowing events?

3. Billy steps up to help Jay

Billy offers support to struggling Jay. BBC

Jay plans a special day out for Lola (Danielle Harold), but his terminally ill wife is exhausted and Jay has to cancel when one of the undertakers lets them down last minute. Lola is relieved as she's too tired to make the day out, but her grandfather Billy notices that Jay is taking on too much, and doesn't have enough time to make memories with Lola.

As Billy vows to take the pressure off him, he enlists the help of Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) to stop Jay from going under. The pair arrange cover for Coker's and the car lot, and Jay is overwhelmed when Ben reveals what he and Billy have done, especially when he learns he'll still receive full pay.

Jay tells Lola that he's now on compassionate leave, but worries how she'll take the news. However, Lola is thrilled, knowing that she and her husband can now share some happy moments together as she makes the most of the short time she has left.

Lola later throws herself into planning a surprise party for Billy at The Vic, although Billy can't bring himself to keep smiling in the face of Lola's devastating brain tumour prognosis. Can he learn to live in the moment as brave Lola forges on with life as best she can?

4. Will Jack forgive Denise?

Denise and Jack's marriage is still shaky. BBC

Kim Fox (Tameka Empson) suggests sister Denise takes control of the situation with Jack so she can win him back. So, Denise shows up at the house just as he and the kids are leaving, and invites herself along to their escape room activity

The family end up enjoying themselves, and when they return home, Amy (Ellie Dadd) and Ricky Jr (Frankie Day) make it known that they want Denise and young Raymond to move back in. But with Denise's mistakes with Ravi still hanging over them, will Jack be on board with the idea? Or might Denise have to accept that their marriage is over for good?

5. Sonia's misunderstanding with Reiss

Sonia is disappointed by Reiss. BBC

When Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman) plans a big party Sonia gets her wires crossed, thinking it's actually for her birthday. She's chuffed that he's making her feel so special, and tells Kathy Beale (Gilliam Taylforth) that she's not felt this cared for in years. But when Reiss starts talking about the party, Sonia realises he meant to celebrate King Charles III rather than her.

The constant coronation party chat grates on Sonia, and she feels worse when witnessing Rocky Cotton's (Brian Conley) romantic gesture for Kathy. Rocky suggests that Sonia and Reiss need to get to know each other better, and Rocky lets slip to Reiss that it's Sonia's birthday on the day of the coronation, leading Reiss to go overboard in marking her special day.

6. Janine is finally sentenced as Linda struggles

Kellie Bright as Linda Carter in EastEnders. BBC

Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) notices that Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) is down about Janine's sentencing. He confides in Jean Slater (Gillian Wright), who points out to him that Linda is serving her own life sentence due to the loss of her beloved Mick (Danny Dyer).

Linda later hears of Janine's prison sentence, and is shaken by the news. Alfie tries to comfort her but she is consumed with grief. How long will Janine be languishing behind bars? And can Linda pick herself up and move on?

7. Coronation fever hits Walford

Alfie enters into the spirit of the celebrations. BBC

Linda repeatedly resists Alfie's attempts to get her to throw a coronation do – something Mrs C would usually relish. But without Mick, she admits she simply can't face a party.

By the end of the week, though, it's Billy who makes it his mission to change Linda's mind. Billy comes up with a 'Royal Walkabout' idea for the kids, before pulling at Linda's heartstrings by making a sweet gesture to include Mick in the festivities. Will Linda be swayed to use The Vic for the momentous occasion?

EastEnders is working closely with Brain Tumour Research and Macmillan Cancer Support on Lola's storyline, and you can find help and support by visiting the above websites.

