Meanwhile, Rocky Cotton (Brian Conley) makes a confession, but how will his fiancée, Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth), react when his wife of 25 years, Jo (played by Vicki Michelle) , arrives? And Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters) hopes to win back Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean).

Terminally ill Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold) struggles with her emotions as she leads a fundraiser for Brain Tumour Awareness, and her mum, Emma Harding (Patsy Kensit), continues to pull away from her.

There's fresh news of Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks), while Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) is hurt by Alfie Moon's (Shane Richie) behaviour.

Meanwhile, Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) renews his attempts to impress dad Phil (Steve McFadden) and Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) has an offer for Reiss Colwell (Jonny Freeman) - but is this new couple for keeps?

Read on for all your EastEnders spoilers from 27th - 30th March 2023.

8 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Emotions run high at Lola Pearce-Brown's fundraising event

Danielle Harold as Lola Pearce-Brown and Jamie Borthwick as Jay Brown in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

As she busily makes the final preparations for her charity fundraising event, Lola is asked to come to the hospital for an early appointment. Her husband, Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick), tries to hide his concerns from a panicked Lola and does his best to remain optimistic. In the aftermath, Lola insists on forging ahead with the event, and she asks Sam Mitchell (Kim Medcalf) if she can hire Peggy's for the venue. Sam turns her down, and Lola lashes out. But Phil steps in and promises that she can use the bar for free, leaving her touched.

Drunken Sam is humiliated at being undermined, while Lola continues to make the arrangements. But she ends up in an argument with Ben over prioritising their daughter Lexi and is overcome with emotion when she realises that Lexi still believes her mum will get better. Later, as the night gets underway, Lola is choked by her family's unwavering support. But what news did she hear about her ailing health?

2. Emma Harding continues to pull away from Lola Pearce-Brown

Emma Barton as Honey Mitchell and Patsy Kensit as Emma Harding in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The fundraiser proves to be a huge success, and Lola wants to celebrate by inviting Emma to join her and Lexi's girly night in. But Emma awkwardly declines, and this raises alarm bells with Jay. He fears that Emma can't cope with Lola's declining condition, and confronts her over her behaviour. Later, Emma drowns her sorrows in The Vic, and opens up over her mum-guilt to Sam. But what's next? Will Emma continue to pull away, or find the strength to support her daughter and make up for lost time?

3. Rocky Cotton's confession as his wife Jo arrives

Rocky confesses all to Sonia. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

As he and Kathy prepare to meet the vicar to discuss their wedding, Rocky worries that his past will catch up with him. He struggles to contain his guilt when he overhears Kathy gushing to her grandson, Bobby (Clay Milner Russell), about her second chance at love. Rocky is found outside by a concerned Sonia, who is stunned when he reveals he got married 25 years ago and never got divorced! Sonia is disgusted by Rocky's lies, and she warns him that if he doesn't tell Kathy the truth, she will. Rocky heads home and keeps up appearances with Kathy and the vicar. Meanwhile, Sonia shares her disapproval of Rocky with Reiss, and he convinces her to look at Rocky more sympathetically. So Sonia rushes over to Kathy's, panicking that she's ruined everything for them.

Later, Reiss and Sonia help Rocky work out what to do, and he ends up enlisting their help, along with that of Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman), to track down his wife Jo. They have no luck, and Sonia encourages Rocky to be honest with Kathy. Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier) soon helps Reiss find Jo within minutes, but when he hears of Rocky's lies, he takes revenge at the car lot before telling him he has given Kathy's address to Jo! Rocky is horrified when he spots Jo approaching the house, and she introduces herself to Kathy. Kathy is stunned as Jo barges in, and all hell breaks loose. Can Rocky make amends, and what can we expect of Jo? As Sonia tries to convince Kathy to give Rocky another chance, will her words strike a chord?

4. Keanu Taylor proposes to Sharon Watts

Keanu longs for Sharon. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Keanu is downhearted when he is dismissed by Sharon yet again, but some words of encouragement from Sam help, and his mum Karen (Lorraine Stanley) begrudgingly shares some advice, too. Keanu then makes a declaration of love at the gym, and proposes to a horrified Sharon in front of stunned onlookers.

Sharon is angry, and Keanu chases after her and makes another declaration of love. Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) encourages Sharon to listen to her heart, and Sharon is torn over what to do. But a frank conversation with Sam persuades her to have a rethink as she invites Keanu over. What will Sharon decide? Will she agree to wed Keanu - possibly confirming that he is her mystery Christmas Day groom? Or will she reject him once more?

5. News of Janine Carter reaches Walford

Charlie Brooks as Janine Carter in EastEnders. BBC

Linda awaits an update from her lawyer on Janine's upcoming court plea, and she starts to worry about the potential of a trial. But later, Linda receives an update on Janine, and viewers will learn what the villainous character has decided to do. Last seen just after Christmas last year, Janine was arrested over her lies about the car crash which nearly killed Linda. This coincided with the disappearance of Janine's new husband Mick Carter (Danny Dyer), who was feared to have drowned at sea. Will Janine plead guilty, or take her usual stance of denial? Whatever the outcome, we know there's no return for Janine any time soon - although star Brooks may well reprise her famous role again one day.

6. Linda Carter is left upset by Alfie Moon and Sam Mitchell

Alfie and Sam upset Linda BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Linda has been struggling to move on with her life, having lost her soulmate Mick. Pals Sharon and Alfie convince Linda to attend the gym opening, and Linda and Alfie bond over their shared history with boxing, but when she later hears him sharing a laugh with Sam while they're both tipsy, Linda is upset as they joke about his bond with her. Linda confronts Alfie, but will she forgive him for his thoughtless words?

7. Ben Mitchell attempts to impress dad Phil

Ben's efforts go wrong BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

As the gym holds its relaunch now that Phil is co-owner, Ben is eager to impress his dad - but once again, his efforts don't go down well. When will he learn to just be himself? As one of the boxers falls ill, Ben steps in to take part in a demo, but the situation doesn't go his way! How will Phil react, and will Ben be left feeling embarrassed?

8. Sonia Fowler makes an offer to Reiss Colwell

Jonny Freeman as Reiss Colwell and Natalie Cassidy as Sonia Fowler in EastEnders BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Touched by Reiss's actions over the course of the week, Sonia invites him to join her in Bangkok so that he can meet her daughter Bex (Jasmine Armfield). But Reiss isn't convinced and explains that he can't afford it. Sonia isn't fazed by his reaction, but should she be suspicious, or is Reiss simply being genuine about his financial concerns?

For information, help and support on matters associated with this storyline, head to Macmillan Cancer Support or Brain Tumour Research.

