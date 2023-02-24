After weeks of speculation, Clenshaw revealed who Vicki Michelle will be playing when she comes on screen later in the year.

Current EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw appeared on Loose Women today to reveal some exciting news for fans of the BBC soap.

Speaking to the Loose Women panel, he said: "We do have a new character joining for a new stint - that's Rocky Cotton's (played by Brian Conley) ex wife, Jo Cotton, played by the fabulous Vicki Michelle.

"She's a hoot - the scenes with Jo and Rocky and Kathy are brilliant."

Vicki Michelle plays Jo Cotton on EastEnders

While we as viewers know Rocky has a secret he's hiding, it seems the truth might come out to Kathy very soon.

Will this storyline feed into the big Christmas flash-forward Kathy's involved in?

Speaking on joining the soap as Jo, Michelle said: “I’m so excited to be in EastEnders and everyone has been so lovely. Jo Cotton is a great character and it is such a great story. I can’t wait for the audience to meet her.”

It's a great time to be an EastEnders fan, as the soap recently revealed the exciting storyline we can expect over Christmas.

In a flash-forward scene, six of the show's most iconic women are stood around the dead body of a man.

Whodunnit and who the victim is are a complete mystery to viewers - but that hasn't stopped them speculating.

