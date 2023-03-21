Dot Branning's (June Brown) great-nephew has become a Walford regular thanks to his budding romance with Sonia Fowler. Reiss and the nurse played by Natalie Cassidy will be involved in Rocky Cotton's (Brian Conley) secret drama when it is revealed that he is still married unbeknownst to his fiancé Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth).

Actor Jonny Freeman has weighed in on his character Reiss Colwell's mission on EastEnders .

"I don't think they advise Rocky to not say anything to Kathy or to maintain the deceit but I think the plan is try and get the divorce completed beforehand so that when he does eventually reveal the truth, his situation is a lot less complicated," Freeman told press including RadioTimes.com.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Will Reiss convince Sonia to give Rocky a chance? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

While Sonia is suspicious of Rocky's past, it seems that Reiss will do anything he can to help Rocky in upcoming scenes, attempting to track down his ex Jo, to be played by Vicki Michelle.

"He essentially points out that people make mistakes, although this is a big one, and he stands up for Rocky in this situation," the actor said.

"Of course, he doesn't really know him all that well but he’s observed Rocky and Kathy and, out of all the people on the Square, Rocky has been slightly more welcoming to Reiss."

Rocky has something to tell Kathy, but will he? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

But Reiss isn't exactly a sleuth, and finding Jo is a lot harder than he anticipated. When Freddie Mitchell (Bobby Brazier) offers to help, he has to make a decision.

"He struggles at first and spends a lot of time in the café and elsewhere on the internet. I think social media perhaps isn't Reiss' strong point," Freeman explained.

"Freddie notices he's struggling so Reiss reluctantly allows him to help. Reiss doesn't want more people to know about Rocky's situation than needs be, certainly someone who is close to Kathy.

"Obviously everyone knows everyone on the Square but Reiss makes a judgement call as he realises he won't be able to find Jo on his own, so the younger and social media adept Freddie steps in."

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.