It's only February but Lacey Turner's character has already been dealt quite a tricky hand as she's been struggling financially as well as dealing with Lily's (Lillia Turner) pregnancy .

EastEnders executive producer Chris Clenshaw has confirmed that 2023 will be an eventful year for Stacey Slater and her family.

Appearing on Loose Women for Super Soap Week today (24th February), Clenshaw teased more drama ahead for the Slaters as the family will have a "big year".

Turner with co-star Lillia Turner (Lily Slater). BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

The soap boss acknowledged that Stacey has had more than her fair share of bad luck, but it seems things may change later on.

"It's a big year for the Slaters," he explained.

"[Stacey]'s really finding the cost of living crisis quite difficult as well as coming to terms with the fact that her 12-year-old daughter is pregnant," he continued, giving a shoutout to Lillia's "phenomenal" performance.

The producer assured fans they will get to see a new side of Stacey over the coming months.

"We'll see her do something that she hasn't done before and go to quite some extreme lengths to protect her family," he said.

Clenshaw didn't reveal what Stacey will end up being involved in, but, whatever it is, it may tie in with the soap's big Christmas whodunnit.

The EastEnders Six stand over a dead body at the Queen Vic. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

In a recent flash-forward scene, Stacey and five other EastEnders leading ladies find a dead body at the Queen Vic on what appears to be Sharon Watts's (Letitia Dean) wedding day.

As the soap is set to give more clues in future episodes, fans have plenty of time to come up with the wildest theories about the male victim's identity and if any, or all, of the women are to blame for his death.

