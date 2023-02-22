This month, the BBC One soap has begun its first-ever flash-forward storyline , hinting at the women of Walford being involved in a dark act at the end of the year.

EastEnders may have just dropped a huge clue about the big Christmas mystery death – and it has to do with Sharon Watts.

On 20th February – marking the show's 38th anniversary – Sharon, Linda Carter, Stacey Slater, Denise Fox, Suki Kaur Panesar and Kathy Beale were all gathered at the pub for a lock-in before the action jumped to Christmas 2023.

Ten months into the future, the ladies were seen standing over a dead body, though the victim's identity wasn't revealed to the audience.

Now in last night's episode (21st February), viewers connected the dots when Eve Unwin (Heather Peace) was seen picking up a wedding dress that Stacey's nan had sent over.

And not just any wedding dress – it looked to be the same lace frock Letitia Dean's character wears in the flash-forward scene.

Eve holds dress in EastEnders.

EastEnders fans were quick to spot the moment and shared their excitement about what it could all mean on Twitter.

Following that first scene on Monday night, viewers have been full of theories, not just about who the dead body could be, but also who's getting married to Sharon – especially considering she's not even engaged in the present.

Phil Mitchell and Kat Slater are currently set to tie the knot after their first attempt didn't go quite as planned, and Kat recently suggested they postpone the wedding right until Christmas, with Phil agreeing.

The timing sounds extremely suspicious: could Phil be the one to tie the knot with Sharon instead – or could he actually be the unlucky party who ends up dead on the Queen Vic floor?

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

