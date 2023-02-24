The beloved character, played by Kacey Ainsworth, was a major presence in the BBC One soap opera from 2000 to 2006 but her son Freddie Slater was recently reintroduced to the show , played by Bobby Brazier.

Could we soon see a return for Little Mo Slater in EastEnders ?

Speaking on Loose Women on Friday (24th February 2023), EastEnders' executive producer Chris Clenshaw was asked about the addition of Freddie to the show.

When panellist Carol McGiffin praised Brazier's presence on the show, Clenshaw was asked whether viewers could expect Freddie's mother Little Mo to put in an appearance.

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Clenshaw commented: "Freddie is in the show, so there's every chance that Little Mo could pop back to Walford."

McGiffin then enthusiastically responded: "Come on, Little Mo!"

Since Brazier's arrival in the show as Freddie, Ainsworth has been active in sharing stories and speculation about Freddie, along with tweets and stories calling for her to return as Little Mo.

So, there has been no shortage of speculation!

Little Mo's biggest stories in the show included being the victim of domestic abuse and rape in her marriage to Trevor Morgan (Alex Ferns), her romance and marriage to Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick), being raped by Graham Foster (Alex McSweeney) and her resultant pregnancy with son Freddie, her divorce from Billy, and then being caught up in a love triangle with Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) and her sister Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace), which ended when Alfie and Kat left the show and Walford with Little Mo's blessing.

Kacey Ainsworth as Little Mo Slater during her first stint on the show.

In 2006, Little Mo began a romance with Dr Oliver Cousins (Tom Ellis) but later left Walford alone with son Freddie for a new life in Leeds after their romance ended, determined to leave behind her moniker of "Little Mo".

Last year, Freddie Slater turned up in Walford keen to develop a relationship with his father Billy before discovering that he was not his biological father, but Billy maintained that the truth of Freddie's paternity should be left for Little Mo to explain.

Could Freddie eventually get the answers he seeks from his mother if she returns?

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.