EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw talks potential Little Mo Slater return
Actress Kacey Ainsworth last appeared as Little Mo Slater in 2006.
Could we soon see a return for Little Mo Slater in EastEnders?
The beloved character, played by Kacey Ainsworth, was a major presence in the BBC One soap opera from 2000 to 2006 but her son Freddie Slater was recently reintroduced to the show, played by Bobby Brazier.
Speaking on Loose Women on Friday (24th February 2023), EastEnders' executive producer Chris Clenshaw was asked about the addition of Freddie to the show.
When panellist Carol McGiffin praised Brazier's presence on the show, Clenshaw was asked whether viewers could expect Freddie's mother Little Mo to put in an appearance.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Clenshaw commented: "Freddie is in the show, so there's every chance that Little Mo could pop back to Walford."
McGiffin then enthusiastically responded: "Come on, Little Mo!"
Since Brazier's arrival in the show as Freddie, Ainsworth has been active in sharing stories and speculation about Freddie, along with tweets and stories calling for her to return as Little Mo.
So, there has been no shortage of speculation!
Little Mo's biggest stories in the show included being the victim of domestic abuse and rape in her marriage to Trevor Morgan (Alex Ferns), her romance and marriage to Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick), being raped by Graham Foster (Alex McSweeney) and her resultant pregnancy with son Freddie, her divorce from Billy, and then being caught up in a love triangle with Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) and her sister Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace), which ended when Alfie and Kat left the show and Walford with Little Mo's blessing.
In 2006, Little Mo began a romance with Dr Oliver Cousins (Tom Ellis) but later left Walford alone with son Freddie for a new life in Leeds after their romance ended, determined to leave behind her moniker of "Little Mo".
Last year, Freddie Slater turned up in Walford keen to develop a relationship with his father Billy before discovering that he was not his biological father, but Billy maintained that the truth of Freddie's paternity should be left for Little Mo to explain.
Could Freddie eventually get the answers he seeks from his mother if she returns?
EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.
Read more:
- EastEnders cast: Who is joining, leaving and returning to the soap?
- Why EastEnders is finally back to being the best soap on TV
- EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw confirms Vicki Michelle's character
- EastEnders boss teases Queen Vic's unexpected buyer after Linda call
- EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw offers update on Max Branning
- EastEnders' Diane Parish on Christmas whodunnit: "I'm really scared it's me"
- EastEnders' Kellie Bright explains who played dead body for flash-forward
- EastEnders' Kellie Bright predicts dead character is someone we've not met
- EastEnders' Lacey Turner predicts "accidental death" in Christmas whodunnit
- EastEnders' Balvinder Sopal on Christmas killer: "I would like it to be Suki"
- EastEnders' Letitia Dean on flash-forward mystery: "I think it’s so open"
- EastEnders' Gillian Taylforth says flash-forward left cast "stunned"
- Patsy Kensit wraps filming for her EastEnders role as Emma Harding
- EastEnders casts 'Allo 'Allo! legend Vicki Michelle in mystery role
- Who are Lola Pearce's mum and dad in EastEnders and how is she a Mitchell?
- EastEnders' Kellie Bright teases Linda Carter’s future after Mick exit
- EastEnders star James Bye calls for answer to Ruby Allen mystery
- EastEnders exit for Dr Ash Kaur as actress Gurlaine Kaur Garcha departs
Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Soaps hub.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.