EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw offers update on Max Branning
Just as actor Jake Wood has said "never say never" to a return...
Max Branning has been away from Walford for two years but could he be returning soon?
EastEnders' executive producer Chris Clenshaw appeared on Loose Women on Friday (24th February 2023) to tease upcoming storylines for the BBC One soap.
During the discussion, Loose Women panellist Kaye Adams made reference to co-star Nadia Sawalha's stint on the soap as businesswoman Annie Palmer from 1997 to 1999.
Before Nadia joked that Annie was away "plotting revenge", Clenshaw noted: "Annie Palmer's name popped up in the office recently."
He added: "She left. She's in New Zealand currently?"
Nadia confirmed that Annie had left "in a black cab" for New Zealand before Clenshaw teased: "Max Branning's in New Zealand as well. Maybe they've hooked up. Their own spin-off now."
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Fans will recall that Jake Wood left the role of love rat Max Branning in February 2021 after his love triangle with Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) and Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) came to a close.
However, since then, Linda has given birth to a daughter by Max named Annie Carter and has hidden her existence from him.
Meanwhile, despite leaving his granddaughter Abi behind with his ex-wife Rainie Highway (Tanya Franks), Max later absconded with Abi off-screen when his brother Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) visited him with Abi in Paris.
The last update about Max came from his daughter Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) who revealed that he had stayed with her in New Zealand for a time but they unceremoniously parted ways after he slept with her best friend there.
- Read more: What happened to Max Branning in EastEnders?
However, despite this falling out, Lauren defended him by criticising Linda in the Queen Vic but remained unaware that she had a half-sister in Annie.
When Lauren departed Walford after the funeral of her step-grandmother Dot Branning (June Brown), she phoned her father, hinting at a reconciliation.
Now it seems we know that Max is still in New Zealand and is still very much on the mind of EastEnders' boss!
Fans will also be aware that Linda is currently in talks with a mystery potential buyer for presumed dead Mick's shares in the Queen Vic, with Max being one of the theorised potential buyers.
Could we be in line for a Max Branning return?
Earlier this morning, actor Jake Wood spoke with Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard on Good Morning Britain.
"They've kept the door open for me which is nice," Wood said of the BBC One soap's producers.
Asked about returning to Walford in the future, he added: "I don't think so at the moment, but never say never.
"An actor's life is normally different jobs and different characters, so I'm enjoying that at the moment."
We'll have to wait and see, but if Max returns, then drama is sure to follow!
EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.
Read more:
- EastEnders cast: Who is joining, leaving and returning to the soap?
- Why EastEnders is finally back to being the best soap on TV
- EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw confirms Vicki Michelle's character
- EastEnders' Diane Parish on Christmas whodunnit: "I'm really scared it's me"
- EastEnders' Kellie Bright explains who played dead body for flash-forward
- EastEnders' Kellie Bright predicts dead character is someone we've not met
- EastEnders' Lacey Turner predicts "accidental death" in Christmas whodunnit
- EastEnders' Balvinder Sopal on Christmas killer: "I would like it to be Suki"
- EastEnders' Letitia Dean on flash-forward mystery: "I think it’s so open"
- EastEnders' Gillian Taylforth says flash-forward left cast "stunned"
- Patsy Kensit wraps filming for her EastEnders role as Emma Harding
- EastEnders casts 'Allo 'Allo! legend Vicki Michelle in mystery role
- Who are Lola Pearce's mum and dad in EastEnders and how is she a Mitchell?
- EastEnders' Kellie Bright teases Linda Carter’s future after Mick exit
- EastEnders star James Bye calls for answer to Ruby Allen mystery
- EastEnders exit for Dr Ash Kaur as actress Gurlaine Kaur Garcha departs
Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Soaps hub.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.