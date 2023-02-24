EastEnders ' executive producer Chris Clenshaw appeared on Loose Women on Friday (24th February 2023) to tease upcoming storylines for the BBC One soap.

Max Branning has been away from Walford for two years but could he be returning soon?

During the discussion, Loose Women panellist Kaye Adams made reference to co-star Nadia Sawalha's stint on the soap as businesswoman Annie Palmer from 1997 to 1999.

Before Nadia joked that Annie was away "plotting revenge", Clenshaw noted: "Annie Palmer's name popped up in the office recently."

He added: "She left. She's in New Zealand currently?"

Nadia confirmed that Annie had left "in a black cab" for New Zealand before Clenshaw teased: "Max Branning's in New Zealand as well. Maybe they've hooked up. Their own spin-off now."

Fans will recall that Jake Wood left the role of love rat Max Branning in February 2021 after his love triangle with Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) and Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) came to a close.

However, since then, Linda has given birth to a daughter by Max named Annie Carter and has hidden her existence from him.

Meanwhile, despite leaving his granddaughter Abi behind with his ex-wife Rainie Highway (Tanya Franks), Max later absconded with Abi off-screen when his brother Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) visited him with Abi in Paris.

The last update about Max came from his daughter Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) who revealed that he had stayed with her in New Zealand for a time but they unceremoniously parted ways after he slept with her best friend there.

Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) faced off with Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) in December 2022

However, despite this falling out, Lauren defended him by criticising Linda in the Queen Vic but remained unaware that she had a half-sister in Annie.

When Lauren departed Walford after the funeral of her step-grandmother Dot Branning (June Brown), she phoned her father, hinting at a reconciliation.

Now it seems we know that Max is still in New Zealand and is still very much on the mind of EastEnders' boss!

Fans will also be aware that Linda is currently in talks with a mystery potential buyer for presumed dead Mick's shares in the Queen Vic, with Max being one of the theorised potential buyers.

Could we be in line for a Max Branning return?

Jake Wood in February 2023. Justin Palmer/GC Images

Earlier this morning, actor Jake Wood spoke with Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard on Good Morning Britain.

"They've kept the door open for me which is nice," Wood said of the BBC One soap's producers.

Asked about returning to Walford in the future, he added: "I don't think so at the moment, but never say never.

"An actor's life is normally different jobs and different characters, so I'm enjoying that at the moment."

We'll have to wait and see, but if Max returns, then drama is sure to follow!

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

