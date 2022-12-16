As his daughter Lauren (Jacqueline Jossa) has recently returned to the Square to pay tribute to her step-grandmother Dot Branning (June Brown, who passed away earlier this year), fans may have been wondering about Max's fate.

Max Branning has had quite the tumultuous arc in his 16-year stint on EastEnders .

The character left Walford in 2021 and was absent during Dot's memorial. He was there in spirit, however, as Lauren confronted her dad's former lover Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) about their affair.

But before getting entangled with Mick's wife, what was Max up to?

Who is Max Branning on EastEnders?

Max Branning (Jake Wood) threatens Steven (Aaron Sidwell) on EastEnders. BBC

Played by Jake Wood, Max Branning made his debut in Walford in 2006 as he was looking for the son he abandoned years prior, Bradley (Charlie Clements).

Max shared Bradley with his first wife Rachel Branning (played by Sukie Smith in 2006 and Pooky Quesnel between 2007 and 2010). After his affair with Tanya Cross (Jo Joyner) resulted in an unplanned pregnancy, Max left his family to be with her and the baby. They eventually married, with Max continuing having multiple extra-marital relationships.

When Tanya kicked him out of the house, Max took the opportunity to go look for Bradley in Walford. Meanwhile, he convinced his wife to give their marriage another chance.

Despite having the best of intentions, Max risked upending his relationship with Bradley after he began an affair with his son's ex-girlfriend Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner). Their relationship was ultimately exposed and Tanya filed for divorce.

Later on, Max is hurt in a hit-and-run for which Tanya claims to be responsible for. It was revealed that Max and Tanya's daughter Lauren was the real culprit after her father attacked her boyfriend Peter Beale (most recently played by Dayle Hudson) to make him end their relationship.

Throughout the years, Max has had relationships with several women, including Vanessa Gold (Zöe Lucker), Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) and Lucy Beale (Hetti Bywater).

In 2015, he was wrongfully convicted for Lucy's murder after Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt), Jane Collins (Laurie Brett) and Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) framed him. He was released in 2016 after Lucy's adoptive step-brother Bobby (Clay Milner Russell) confessed.

After his release, he plotted his revenge against those who landed him in jail, becoming involved in a dodgy scheme to turn the Square into luxury apartment blocks.

In 2017, he convinced Lauren's boyfriend Steven (Aaron Sidwell) to start a fire at the Beales' to kill Jane. Steven died in a physical fight after Max tried to prevent him from saving Jane after he had a change of heart.

Why did Max Branning leave EastEnders?

Max (Jake Wood) and Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) had an affair in 2020. BBC

Max hit a rough patch with his daughters Lauren and Abi (Lorna Fitzgerald), who was pregnant with Steven's baby, when they found out the truth about his death.

Devastated and without prospects, Max attempted to jump off the roof of The Vic, with Lauren and Abi trying to stop him and falling off as a result. Abi died from her sustained injuries later on.

In 2020, Max started an affair with Linda amidst her failing marriage to Mick (Danny Dyer). The two planned on moving to New Zealand, where Max would be closer to Lauren, but Linda changed her mind, telling Max she was still in love with Mick.

He ultimately left the Square after realising there was nothing left for him and relocated to Croatia. Lauren recently revealed he lived for some time in New Zealand with her, but left abruptly after having an affair with her best friend, which isn't uncharacteristic for Max given his relationship with Lauren's BFF Lucy back in the day.

Will Max ever return to Walford?

