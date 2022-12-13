Jacqueline Jossa reprised her role as Lauren for the funeral episodes of the iconic Dot Branning (previously Cotton) in the BBC One soap.

Lauren Branning has revealed a fresh betrayal by her father Max in EastEnders .

The episodes came as a tribute to the character following the death of actress June Brown at the age of 95 earlier this year.

In Tuesday night’s episode (13th December 2022), Dot’s family and loved ones gathered in the Queen Vic pub for the wake and in scenes at the bar, Lauren caught up with her uncle Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) and his partner Denise Fox (Diane Parish).

During this catch up, Lauren revealed that her father Max had stayed with her in New Zealand for a time but they unceremoniously parted ways after he slept with her best friend.

The latest indiscretion from Max does not take Jack and Denise by surprise as it was not the first time that he has done such a thing.

Max previously had an affair with Lauren’s best friend Lucy Beale (Hetti Bywater) prior to her murder in 2014.

Lauren revealed that she hoped Max would have changed his ways now that he has to care for his young granddaughter Abi Branning Jr, the daughter of his late daughter Abi Branning (Lorna Fitzgerald).

Actor Jake Wood did not appear in the funeral episodes for Dot and was last seen on screen in February 2021 when Max left Walford after his relationship with married Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) fell apart.

Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) and Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) had a showdown in the Queen Vic. BBC

Lauren did, however, have a face off with Linda herself at the bar and blamed her for breaking Max’s heart.

Linda stood up for herself, however, and revealed that she hoped for more sensitivity from a fellow recovering alcoholic such as Lauren. Linda also threatened to kick Lauren out of the pub if she carried on, which swiftly shut Lauren up.

Thankfully for Linda, the subject of her love child with Max - baby Annie Carter - did not come up and Lauren appears to remain unaware that she has a baby half-sister.

After joining Dot’s friends and family in celebrating her step-grandmother’s life and offering a small update on life with her young son Louie Beale, Lauren left Walford to return to New Zealand.

However, on her way out of Dot’s house, Lauren was heard calling her father Max to get back in touch with him again, clearly warmed by her memory of Dot and the comfort of family.

Could there be a future for the Branning family? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Could there be a happy future for the Brannings? Speaking about her return to EastEnders, Jossa did tease that there is hope for the clan.

She told RadioTimes.com and other press: “I feel like she's kind of there to let people know that there's still hope and a future for the Brannings and that it’s not over yet.”

So, will we see Lauren, Max and more again soon?

EastEnders continues tomorrow at 7:30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

