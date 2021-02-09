Max leaves EastEnders as he and Mick violently clash

The time has come for Max Branning (Jake Wood) to say goodbye to EastEnders as the character bows out after 15 years in the role, but how will he leave?

In the midst of a lot of drama by the look of it as his recent time with Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) continues to play on his mind and he winds up in a violent confrontation with Mick (Danny Dyer) as he continues to plot against numerous people – including Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden).

But will Max find a way to leave Walford on good terms, or will he have no friends left by the time he walks away?

Finding a USB at Jack’s (Scott Maslen) house and seeing that it has a lot of incriminating evidence against Phil on it, he wastes no time in using it to his advantage – getting Phil off-side and deeply concerned as a result.

But Max’s focus is also on Linda and the 11th anniversary of Bradley’s death. When Linda discovers that he knows all about the abuse that Mick suffered after hearing it from Jack, she is furious. But that is nothing compared to how angry Mick is and he heads off for a long-overdue confrontation.

Max and Mick end up in a full-scale brawl and while Jack tries to intervene, it is clear that there is damage done between the two brothers now that cannot be easily fixed. As for Linda, she realises that they need to be as far away from Max as possible and she asks him to stay away from her and Walford for good.

When Jack backs her up and tells him that he should make a fresh start elsewhere, Max accepts the inevitable and heads to the tube station with baby Abi. But does he have one last trick up his sleeve before he goes?

Elsewhere next week, the rivalry between Stacey and Ruby (Lacey Turner and Louisa Lytton) continues when Stacey becomes convinced that Ruby has been faking her pregnancy. But how far will she go to try and expose her?

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.