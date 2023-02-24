Wood, who played the role of Max Branning between 2006 and 2021, was amongst the notable absentees from Dot Cotton's funeral last year.

Former EastEnders star Jack Wood has addressed a possible return to the soap.

Speaking with Kate Garraway and Ben Shephard on Good Morning Britain today (24th February), the actor explained he doesn't envision a return in the near future – but didn't rule out a surprise comeback completely.

Will Max ever return to Walford? BBC

"They've kept the door open for me which is nice," Wood said of the BBC One soap's producers.

Asked about returning to Walford in the future, he continued: "I don't think so at the moment, but never say never.

"An actor's life is normally different jobs and different characters, so I'm enjoying that at the moment."

It looks as though EastEnders will keep viewers hooked regardless of any big returnees. The soap aired its first-ever flash-forward scene recently, teasing a huge, mysterious death at the Queen Vic on Sharon Watts's (Letitia Dean) wedding day.

The EastEnders Six stand over the body. BBC

In the scene, six leading ladies are gathered at the pub in their best frocks, standing over a male victim whose identity wasn't disclosed to the audience.

As fans are trying to work out who won't get to see the new year on Albert Square, it certainly would be epic if it was revealed to be Max.

He and Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), who's among the six female characters involved in the storyline, sure have some unfinished business.

For her part, Bright revealed she doesn't know who the victim may be at this stage as the actors worked with a stand-in to film the flash-forward.

