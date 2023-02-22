In tonight's (February 22nd) episode, the BBC One soap offered an update on Denise's (Diane Parish) daughter Libby (Belinda Owusu), who currently lives in Oxford.

Despite being miles away from all the Walford twists, classic EastEnders character Libby Fox has been somehow involved in Denise's affair with Ravi Gulati.

Denise is in two minds at the moment, torn between her attraction to Ravi (Aaron Chiara) and her lacklustre relationship with Jack Branning (Scott Maslen). When Ravi suggested to explore their connection during a hotel getaway, Denise told him to back off, but ended up reciprocating his kiss and taking the key to his room.

Aaron Thiara as Ravi Gulati and Diane Parish as Denise Fox in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Once she made up her mind about meeting Ravi at the hotel later on, Denise needed a good excuse to leave Amy (Ellie Dadd) and Raymond (Michael Jose Pomares Calixte) whilst Jack was away. That's where Libby came into play, indirectly providing her mother with a cover for the night.

Denise lied about going to see Libby in Oxford, making sure Chelsea (Zaraah Abrahams) and Phil (Steve McFadden) would look after the children.

Her plan almost went awry when Chelsea discovered her mum was hiding something. Checking her sister's Instagram page, she found out Libby wasn't even in Oxford, but had gone with Darren (Charlie G. Hawkins) to the Cotswolds for the week, thus confirming the two are together. Cornered, Denise doubled down on the lies, telling Chelsea she simply wanted some time for herself.

EastEnders viewers will recall Libby left to attend Oxford in 2010, but has often returned to Walford since.

As for Darren, he and Libby have been in an on-again, off-again relationship since they were teens. They split up in 2009 when she learnt that Darren was the father of Heather Trott's (Cheryl Fergison) baby. After seemingly going their separate ways, it was later revealed that Darren moved to Oxford in 2011 to be with Libby.

What will Denise do? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

To add to the Denise drama, Jack returned early from his trip, but his wife kept his cover and told him she would go see Libby.

But it looks as though she won't get to meet Ravi, after all. A panicky Denise realised in horror that she had lost the hotel key Ravi had given her earlier on, with Jack finding it and demanding an explanation.

The episode ended on a cliffhanger, and it seems Denise will need to come up with more excuses if she truly wants to spend the night with Ravi.

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

