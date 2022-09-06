EastEnders' Freddie Slater shocks by claiming he's Billy's son

Little Mo's boy has grown into a mischievous young adult , and he made his mark on Albert Square as he caused trouble on the market. At Billy's stall, Freddie tried to haggle the price of a hat, before stealing a bap from Stacey Slater's (Lacey Turner) van and attempting to jump the barrier at the tube station.

There was a shock for Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) in tonight's EastEnders (6th September), as new arrival Freddie Slater (Bobby Brazier) introduced himself as his son!

A nearby Bobby Beale (Clay Milner Russell) kindly paid Freddie's fare, and later we saw Freddie lurking as he learned exactly who Billy was. An oblivious Billy was busy feeling put out after being side-lined by Phil (Steve McFadden), who he had hoped would make him his best man at his upcoming wedding.

Bobby Brazier as Freddie Slater in EastEnders. BBC

Little did Billy know that Phil had been running around trying to save him from an arrest thanks to DCI Keeble (Alison Newman). Without giving away what was really going on, Phil reminded a sulking Billy that he had always been there for him, and that if he wasn't, Billy would know about it!

There were happier times for the down-on-his-luck character when he asked ex-wife Honey (Emma Barton) out for a drink, and she took Billy up on his offer. Over at The Queen Vic, Freddie stood at the bar and watched, clearly waiting for the right moment to talk to Billy.

Heading over, Freddie gave Billy a pint of beer as a gesture, but Billy dismissed this as he discussed reporting the lad for his earlier antics. But nothing could prepare him for what Freddie was about to say, as he happily introduced himself as "Mo's kid" and declared himself to be Billy's son.

Honey and Billy stared at him in shock as Freddie beamed, but will Billy explain the harrowing truth?

Actor Brazier made a promising debut and it feels inevitable that Freddie will soon steal our hearts, but how much heartbreak is heading his way following his assumptions over Billy?

