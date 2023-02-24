The soap's executive producer Chris Clenshaw has teased the identity of Linda's (Kellie Bright) potential business partner, explaining they aren't the most obvious choice.

The Queen Vic may soon have a new co-owner as EastEnders ' Linda Carter reaches out to a mysterious buyer.

Following Mick's presumed drowning last Christmas, his jailed wife Janine (Charlie Brooks) is selling his shares. This means that Mick's ex Linda will have to find someone keen on running the pub while respecting her vision.

Who was Linda on the phone with? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

At the moment, both former landlady Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) and Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry) and his wife Suki (Balvinder Sopal) are extremely interested in closing the deal. However, Linda isn't sold on either, resorting to a third party.

"Well, just think about it, in a few months we could be running this place together," she said on the phone in a recent episode.

"Linda is in secret talks with someone else," Clenshaw confirmed on Loose Women today (24th February).

While he couldn't share who this business-savvy person is, the soap boss assured that the reveal will be a shock for viewers.

"[Linda's] knight in shining armour isn't who you'd expect it to be," he said.

In the meantime, you can read some of RadioTimes.com's wild guesses — from Shirley Carter to Max Branning.

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

