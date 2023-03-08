When Ash revealed she had been re-offered a job in Canada, her father Nish (Navin Chowdhry) ordered Suki to persuade Ash to turn it down. But, feeling the pressure of Nish's controlling ways, Suki couldn't bear the idea of clipping her daughter's wings - so she ensured that Ash took the job by deliberately baiting her.

Ash Panesar (Gurlaine Kaur Garcha) made her departure from Walford in tonight's EastEnders (8th March) - as the character inadvertently cleared the way for mum Suki (Balvinder Sopal) to continue her affair with true love Eve Unwin (Heather Peace).

Nish worked out her plan and threatened her, leaving Suki feeling trapped. And as the BBC soap returned, Nish tried to convince Ash to stay as she was packing to leave, wanting her close by as it hadn't been long since he was released from prison. As an uneasy Suki walked in, Ash was still upset over her words the day before.

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Later, after saying her goodbyes to nurse and colleague Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy), Ash had a chat with Eve, complaining over her mum's behaviour. But as Eve gently pointed out that Suki only wanted to look out for her, and Ash wished she could talk more openly with her mum, Eve added that there was no time like the present to give this a try.

So Ash went to see Suki, and explained how all she had ever wanted was her mum's support, back when she came out as bisexual and again now as she planned to fly the nest. Suki told Ash that she was indeed proud of her, referencing her own lack of freedom before urging her daughter not to worry about her.

This led Ash to seek out Nish, explaining that she couldn't put her life on hold to make up for lost time with him. She then urged him to give Suki more responsibilities with the businesses she had built up herself, as she wasn't going to remain happy playing wife at home.

More like this

Heather Peace as Eve Unwin and Balvinder Sopal as Suki Kaur Panesar in EastEnders.

This soon paid off, as when the family gathered to bid Ash farewell, Nish pointed to another packed suitcase and informed Suki that she was off to Leeds for some meetings.

Oblivious over her connection to Eve, Nish revealed he had asked her to join Suki. As Suki thanked her daughter and everyone waved Ash goodbye, Eve quietly told Suki that Nish had given her one simple instruction, to take care of his wife - something she was more than happy to do.

But will Nish uncover the truth?

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale pages for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.