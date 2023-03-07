Whitney Dean is set to receive further sad news on EastEnders next week.

In distressing scenes, Whitney gave birth to her child amid the termination before saying a heartbreaking goodbye alongside Peach's father, Zack Hudson (James Farrar).

However, recent scenes have seen Whitney push Zack away despite his hope that they would have a future together and try again to have children.

Next week in the BBC One soap, Whitney faces a tough time after she decides to return to work at the market amid talk of Mother's Day.

Despite initially being distracted, Whitney is devastated when she gets a call to say that Peach's ashes are ready for her to collect, leaving her shattered.

Zack reaches out to Whitney but she swiftly pushes him away and blames other people for forcing her to go back to work.

Later, Zack pays a visit to her at home, but Whitney is resolute that she does not want to say her goodbyes to baby Peach.

Shona McGarty as Whitney Dean in scenes that see her return to work on the market. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

When Zack tries to discuss the memorial for their late daughter, Whitney avoids the discussion of the event but agrees to join him in picking up Peach's ashes.

Yet, when Whitney's pregnant 12-year-old niece Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) faces a health scare, Whitney takes the opportunity to drop out of the difficult task for her and Zack, leaving him to collect Peach's ashes alone.

Meanwhile, Whitney's time with Lily sees her grow paranoid and overly protective of Lily and an argument ensues at the Slater's house.

Lillia Turner as Lily Slater, Bobby Brazier as Freddie Slater, Sonny Kendall as Tommy Moon and Shona McGarty as Whitney Dean in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

As the day continues, a broken Zack eventually comes face to face with Whitney and slams her decision to leave him to collect their daughter's ashes alone.

Will the pair ever be able to repair their relationship?

To read more about Edwards' syndrome, visit the NHS website, and head to SOFT UK and Antenatal Results and Choices for further support.

Read more:

