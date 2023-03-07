Viewers know Stacey hasn't been faring well as of late, having to take a night job to support her family amidst her 12-year-old daughter Lily's (Lillia Turner) unplanned pregnancy .

Lacey Turner has weighed in on her EastEnders character Stacey Slater resorting to desperate measures in upcoming scenes.

In an upcoming episode, Stacey will steal money and lie to Jean (Gillian Wright) about it. Burdened by guilt, she returns it the next day, not revealing to her mum she took it in the first place.

Turner told press, including RadioTimes.com: "She's many things, but Stacey isn't a thief, she never has been, so it indicates just how desperate she's got and how far she is willing to go."

The actress was adamant that stealing is "out of character" for Stacey, who immediately realises her mistake and puts the money back.

"Taking from other people isn't something that she's ever really done before," she added.

Determined not to let anyone know she took the cash, Stacey lies to the police. "She decides she's going to say that she didn't take the money, so that's what she's sticking to," Turner continued.

Though Stacey has a good support network, the actress explained that her fierce character isn't going to let anyone help this time around, also hinting at a rivalry with her cousin Kat (Jessie Wallace).

"Kat's helped her many times, she helped her buy the van, for instance, so she already owes Kat a lot of money," she said. "Martin's also giving money, as is Alfie and Freddie, so I think she feels like a bit of a charity case."

Lacey Turner as Stacey Slater and Gillian Wright as Jean Slater in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

She continued: "At this point, it's one too many handouts and it makes her feel small. She's trying to do everything to keep her family afloat but Kat's got all of this money and can just throw it about."

It seems that "pride" will get in the way of Stacey's relationship with Kat.

"I think there's a tiny bit of jealously there, not a bitterness but it's someone else bailing her out once again," Turner revealed.

This stealing storyline may be the beginning of what EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw deemed a "big year" for the Slaters, adding that Stacey will go to great lengths to protect her family.

While taking from others is certainly new for Stacey, there's a chance the executive producer was alluding to her involvement in the Christmas murder, previously teased in a flash-forward. Viewers don't know who killed the mystery male victim at this stage, but a shocked, bloody-handed Stacey certainly looked suspicious.

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Soaps hub.

