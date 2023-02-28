Fans of the BBC One series know it hasn't been easy for Stacey Slater lately as she had to take up a night job to support herself and her three children, as well as dealing with her daughter Lily's (Lillia Turner) unplanned pregnancy .

Lacey Turner has opened up on her EastEnders character's mama bear instincts as she struggles financially.

The actress credited Stacey's family and friends for keeping her sane and lending her a helping hand.

"She's lucky that she's got a lot of people around her so that she can go out at night to do office cleaning jobs," Turner said.

Lillia Turner as Lily Slater and Lacey Turner as Stacey Slater in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

"She's got Martin, Eve, Jean, Alfie, Freddie and all these people to help with the children. So she's lucky in that sense but I think, like any person, it's hard to juggle two jobs, three children, school, food, etc.

"She's struggling but somehow manages, but I think that's down to her good support network."

The long-running soap actress added: "She's not a quitter, so she'll keep trying and keep going until she physically can't do any more. I think for her, as long as her kids have eaten, they're warm and they're clothed, then she’s happy and everything else doesn't really matter."

Your guide to the latest in the world of entertainment, delivered by experts We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Next week will see Stacey turn to various means to get money to provide for her family, attempting to get extra work, including shifts at the Queen Vic.

Speaking of Stacey's future, Turner also said she could see her character "go to whatever lengths" to protect her family.

The EastEnders Six stand over a dead body at the Queen Vic in a flash-forward. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Could this be a hint at Stacey's involvement in EastEnders' big Christmas mystery death? The soap recently aired a flash-forward storyline seeing the death of a male resident on Sharon Watts's (Letitia Dean) wedding day.

Stacey is among the six leading ladies standing over the body, whose identity hasn't been revealed to the audience just yet.

But for Turner, she predicted that there's no foul play involved as she thinks it could well be an accidental death.

"I don't think it's a character that is actually on the show at the moment, but the more that time goes on, and the more the six of us have chatted away, I feel like it's an accidental death," she said.

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Soaps hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.