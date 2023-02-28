The tragic heroine, played by actress Shona McGarty, has discovered that her unborn baby Peach has been diagnosed with Edward's Syndrome and as such was unlikely to be carried to term or would have a short life expectancy after being born.

In Monday's episodes (27th February 2023), Whitney was supported by Peach's father Zack Hudson (James Farrar) as she decided to terminate the pregnancy to avoid Peach facing any pain in her short life.

As the process of the heartbreaking termination continues over the week, Whitney and Zack will also be forced to face another harsh reality next week.

The parents clash over whether they should leave Peach's remains at the hospital but are shaken to learn that Peach's existence is not legally recognized due to the length of gestation of the pregnancy.

After this discovery, Zack heads to the faith room in the hospital and grows angry when met with an expectant father's carefree and nonplussed reaction to impending parenthood.

Later in the day, Whitney speaks with the supportive Nurse Lynsey and decides she does want to spend time with Peach before saying a final goodbye alongside Zack to their late daughter.

Across the Square, support and condolences are given, with Whitney's step-aunt Sonia Fowler (Natalie Cassidy) creating a condolence box and discussing life and death issues with Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold), who herself is currently dealing with her terminal brain tumour diagnosis.

Meanwhile, Whitney's friend Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) faces economic issues but feels all the more grateful for her children in light of Whitney and Zack's plight.

Later, a grieving Whitney pushes both Sonia and best friend Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams) away, while Zack too struggles.

Keen to offer his support to Whitney, Zack reaches out to her and asks her to come to his place of work at Peggy's nightclub where he offers her some money, but this does not go down well with his grieving co-parent.

Will the pair be able to come together after losing Peach?

To read more about Edwards' syndrome, visit the NHS website, and head to SOFT UK and Antenatal Results and Choices for further support.

