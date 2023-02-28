It's been a rather quiet period for Callum, with fans noting that the character is regularly missing in action. Last Autumn, he reunited with husband Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) after several months apart, with the moving moment coming just as Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold) was diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour .

EastEnders has revealed a new storyline for fan-favourite Callum Highway (Tony Clay), as he takes on bigger responsibilities in his career next week.

Since then, the beloved couple have been stronger than ever, with Callum playing a supporting role for Ben and daughter Lexi (Isabella Brown). But it looks like we're finally about to see Callum in a more central role, after local detective Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) offers Callum a promotion to Trainee Detective Constable.

Well, he can't do a worse job than Jack, now, can he? Callum and Jack celebrate the news at The Vic with Ben, Callum's nan Vi Highway (Gwen Taylor) and Patrick Trueman (Rudolph Walker).

Jack Branning (Scott Maslen, left) works alongside newly promoted Callum Highway (Tony Clay)

Unfortunately, it seems that Callum's new career move is set to be fraught with the chaos of some kind - it is EastEnders, after all. First, he is given a nickname by the members of the team; something that leads Jack to try and stamp out the behaviour of the staff.

Later, Jack gives Callum the task of looking through the CCTV footage of Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara), with the pair having started investigating the business owner a few weeks ago. Jack soon leaves Callum to it as he heads off for a family meal, and although we can't reveal what happens in that time, Callum is soon left in need of some help.

Callum celebrates his promotion with Ben - but later seeks his advice. BBC

It's only after Ben offers him words of advice that Callum is able to make a decision about what to do next - but what exactly is his dilemma? Will his promotion end up being a total disaster, or can he turn things around and make a success of his role?

EastEnders airs these scenes from Tuesday 7th March.

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

